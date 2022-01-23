League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split Week 2 standings

The second week of League of Legends LEC's 2022 spring split has ended.

This was a week when things started to return to normal. The teams that were expected to perform started to pick up form. The players finally started to show their true potential and began to work as a team.

However, that does not mean that the full potential of the teams have reached. It is a spring split, and many adjustments are yet to be made. It usually takes around four to five weeks before teams finally find their true potential.

Thus, fans should not be too deeply worried if their favorite player or team is not living up to the expectations.

League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split Week 2 results and standings

The standings for League of Legends LEC 2022 week two are provided in the table below. The first table provides the cumulative table for weeks 1 and 2, while the second table provides the results for only week 2.

LEC 2022 Spring Split Overall Table Teams Games Played Win Loss Fnatic 5 5 0 Rogue 5 5 0 MAD Lions 5 3 2 G2 Esports 5 3 2 Misfits Gaming 5 3 2 Team Vitality 5 2 3 EXCEL 5 2 3 Team BDS 5 1 4 SK Gaming 5 1 4 Astralis 5 0 5

LEC 2022 Spring Split Week 2 Results only Team Games Played Win Loss Fnatic 2 2 0 Rogue 2 2 0 Team Vitality 2 2 0 MAD Lions 2 1 1 G2 Esports 2 1 1 Misfits Gaming 2 1 1 SK Gaming 2 0 2 Team BDS 2 0 2 Astralis 2 0 2

Thus, as it is clear, a lot of change is happening with regards to the performance of the teams. Fnatic and Rogue are unstoppable at the moment. They are cruising through everything and becoming the best League of Legends LEC rosters this season.

Team Vitality are finally looking to turn things around. After a 0-3 week 1, they managed to win both their games in week two dominantly. There have been a lot of expectations from the team and they are looking to meet them in the coming weeks.

G2 Esports are now showing the cracks once again. Despite winning games against weaker teams, stronger opposition is getting demolished. In week 1, it was the MAD Lions and in week 2, it was Team Vitality.

It is tough to say how much this team can achieve right now as many things need to be fixed. Critics claim that toying with the G2 Esports lineup is a worrying sign.

Apart from that, none of the other teams are convincing enough. Misfits have been quite average, while Team BDS, Astralis and SK Gaming have been abysmal.

Overall, as of week 2, Team Vitality, Rogue, MAD Lions and Fnatic are the ones who are looking to dominate the season. G2 Esports still need time as the team is not ready to challenge for titles and fans can expect more disappointing games in the future.

However, as was mentioned earlier, these results are only for week 2. As such, things can change once the playoffs start. Thus, fans can always hope that their favorite team will turn things around.

