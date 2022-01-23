×
Create
Notifications

League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split Week 2 standings

LEC 2022 Spring Split week two full overview (Image via League of Legends)
LEC 2022 Spring Split week two full overview (Image via League of Legends)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 23, 2022 02:43 PM IST
Feature

The second week of League of Legends LEC's 2022 spring split has ended.

This was a week when things started to return to normal. The teams that were expected to perform started to pick up form. The players finally started to show their true potential and began to work as a team.

However, that does not mean that the full potential of the teams have reached. It is a spring split, and many adjustments are yet to be made. It usually takes around four to five weeks before teams finally find their true potential.

2-0 week secured:@TeamVitality defeat @G2esports! #LEC https://t.co/kefsRxTCET

Thus, fans should not be too deeply worried if their favorite player or team is not living up to the expectations.

League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split Week 2 results and standings

The standings for League of Legends LEC 2022 week two are provided in the table below. The first table provides the cumulative table for weeks 1 and 2, while the second table provides the results for only week 2.

LEC 2022 Spring Split Overall Table 
Teams Games PlayedWinLoss
Fnatic550
Rogue550
MAD Lions53 2
G2 Esports5 3 2
Misfits Gaming532
Team Vitality5 2 3
EXCEL523
Team BDS514
SK Gaming514
Astralis505
LEC 2022 Spring Split Week 2 Results only
TeamGames PlayedWinLoss
Fnatic2 2 0
Rogue220
Team Vitality220
MAD Lions211
G2 Esports211
Misfits Gaming211
SK Gaming202
Team BDS202
Astralis202

Thus, as it is clear, a lot of change is happening with regards to the performance of the teams. Fnatic and Rogue are unstoppable at the moment. They are cruising through everything and becoming the best League of Legends LEC rosters this season.

Team Vitality are finally looking to turn things around. After a 0-3 week 1, they managed to win both their games in week two dominantly. There have been a lot of expectations from the team and they are looking to meet them in the coming weeks.

Five wins in a row for @FNATIC! #LEC https://t.co/PdoQsGKSDn

G2 Esports are now showing the cracks once again. Despite winning games against weaker teams, stronger opposition is getting demolished. In week 1, it was the MAD Lions and in week 2, it was Team Vitality.

It is tough to say how much this team can achieve right now as many things need to be fixed. Critics claim that toying with the G2 Esports lineup is a worrying sign.

Apart from that, none of the other teams are convincing enough. Misfits have been quite average, while Team BDS, Astralis and SK Gaming have been abysmal.

5-0 ✅@Rogue remain undefeated! #LEC https://t.co/5KS1vaVVb1

Overall, as of week 2, Team Vitality, Rogue, MAD Lions and Fnatic are the ones who are looking to dominate the season. G2 Esports still need time as the team is not ready to challenge for titles and fans can expect more disappointing games in the future.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

However, as was mentioned earlier, these results are only for week 2. As such, things can change once the playoffs start. Thus, fans can always hope that their favorite team will turn things around.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी