League of Legends and Valorant might be building an interconnected multiverse through more crossover characters in the future

League of Legends and Valorant have recently released Zeri and Neon, two new characters in the respective games. However, they were designed through a collaboration between these games' teams, which is entirely new for both.

Other than that, Riot Games also mentioned in a recent blog post that they would be looking to build more crossover characters in the future. This is something that very much indicates that the company might be looking to develop an interconnected multiverse with both these titles.

This is obviously speculation, but there are several reasons to believe the same.

Neon and Zeri being developed through joint efforts of League of Legends and Valorant teams will probably start something bigger by Riot

Neon and Zeri are not the same characters. They have different backstories and function differently. However, two attributes are the same in them.

One is that their voice actor is the same, and the second is that they both use electricity as an element. While this might seem like a vague reason to claim a multiverse, there is a major reason to consider so.

Firstly, Riot is no stranger to multiverses. Within League of Legends, several smaller universes make up the characters. For instance, the K/DA pop band belongs to an alternate universe where Ahri, Akali, Kai'Sa, and Evelynn are pop singers.

Giving a whole new meaning to run and gun.

Then there is the upcoming Ashen Knight skin line where the characters were once part of a massive kingdom that fell to ruins. There are also other smaller universes comprised of characters from League of Legends itself.

Within Valorant, a definitive multiverse already exists. Some characters look the same, act the same, and have the same abilities. However, they are part of parallel universes working against one another.

Therefore, currently, the concept of a multiverse already exists. However, this is the first time Riot has brought both teams together to develop characters for the two titles. This was undoubtedly an effort to bridge the difference between both.

It is obviously not possible to pick a character from one game and put it into another. However, it is also important to remember that there is no reason they need to be plucked between each other.

Riot is making an MMORPG to be released in the future. They are also making a League of Legends fighting game called Project L. It is highly possible that the developer might introduce characters from both games into one different offering.

This way, they will be building a bigger and deeper universe where League of Legends and Valorant will get connected. They will be able to create something where the character lores from both games will be intertwined but in a different setting.

In other words, Jett will not be trying to take the enemy Nexus, or Akali will not attempt to defuse the spike. Rather, they will both work together in a very different setting, where they fight for something completely different.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

