League of Legends has a new Zeri exploit in the PBE that’s allowing her to one-shot the Nexus and Inhibitors

A new Zeri exploit has been plaguing the League of Legends PBE (test server), where the upcoming bot laner can one-shot both the Nexus and the Inhibitors.
It’s hard to say if this exploit is an unintentional bug or if it’s a special mechanic that Riot Games wants Zeri to have.
In a recent tweet, Riot August left a cryptic message, hinting that Zeri being able to melt through the Nexus and Inhibitor might be something intentional on the developer’s part.
However, this exploit only works if players go for an AP-built path for the Zaunite, and it does not work for the more attack damage and attack speed versions of her build.
There have been many experiments with Zeri on the PBE. As Vandril shows in the above YouTube video, with an Ability Power build, the upcoming League of Legends champion can go through these enemy structures in the blink of an eye.
Zeri can melt through the Inhibitors and Nexus in League of Legends PBE
Zeri has one of the most unique kits in League of Legends, but what really sets her aside is her Q ability, Burst Fire. Its passive allows her basic attack to deal magic damage and scale off of ability power.
Additionally, when active, Burst Fire shoots a burst of seven rounds in a line that itself scales with AD and is treated as an attack.
Zeri’s Burst Fire is what’s allowing the exploit, as when paired up with a Lich Bane, her Q is doing a total of 3000 magic damage to the enemy Nexus and Inhibitor.
While Zeri doing that much damage to structures is not exactly too concerning, what is bothering the community more is if this exploit translates over to champions. With the upcoming Zaunite being able to deal 3000 damage to champions with a full AP build and Lich Bane, it is not something that is good for the competitive health of the game.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Hopefully, Riot will test her thoroughly for all exploits before officially releasing Zeri in patch 12.2.