League of Legends' Lunar Revel 2022 event will introduce an improved version of the brand new point system

League of Legends' new Lunar Revel 2022 event is set to improve on the time-based points system that was introduced with season 11's Debonair event.

While the Debonair event was unique, it also made the game extremely grindy. In fact, towards the end the amount of points that the developers intended for the players to earn was much higher than what most could realistically achieve.

This resulted in the game providing around 150 points to players for free to compensate for the mistakes. However, the developers also announced that they will be making a few changes to make the system less punishing.

League of Legends updated point system in Lunar Revel 2022 event detailed

What went wrong with the old system

The point system that was introduced during the Debonair event was not that successful as it was Riot Games' first attempt at a time-based point system in League of Legends.

This meant that players earned points based on the minutes played rather than the total number of games played. This led to players spending more time within games, rather than forfeiting within 15 minutes, just for the sake of completing games and gaining tokens.

However, the number of points needed to gain the tokens was excessively high. This led to players getting much less tokens than what was originally intended. Thus, in order to circumvent this issue, the developers are going to make a few changes during the Lunar Revel 2022 event.

Token Bank Missions

Within the token bank missions, League of Legends is going to keep the original tokens per-game system rather than the new time-based point system. This is because token bank missions have repeatable missions for players to grind.

However, the previous one during the Debonair event was a failure and as of now the developers do not have a fixed goal in mind. Thus, they will revert back to the old system where players earn tokens based on games.

The token bank mission reward list for Lunar Revel 2022 is as follows:

League of Legends

Win Loss Matchmade PvP SR 10 Tokens 5 Tokens Matchmade PvP ARAM 6 Tokens 3 Tokens ARURF 6 Tokens 3 Tokens

Teamfight Tactics

1st & 2nd Place 3rd & 4th Place 5th & 6th Place 7th & 8th Place TFT Normal & Ranked 8 Tokens 6 Tokens 4 Tokens 2 Tokens

1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place 4th Place TFT Double Up 8 Tokens 6 Tokens 4 Tokens 2 Tokens

Orb mission for Lunar Revel 2022

In the case of the Orb mission, the time-based point system will be used as was previously introduced. However, the point requirement has been significantly reduced by 15%.

New Requirement Old Requirement Lunar Revel 2022 Orb Mission 3200 Points 4500 Points

Milestone Missions

The milestone missions will follow the new time-based system as well, but with a 30% reduction in point requirements.

Mission New Requirement Old Requirement Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 1 700 points 1275 points Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 2 700 points 1275 points Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 3 800 points 1275 points Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 4 800 points 1275 points Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 5 900 points 1275 points Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 6 900 points 1275 points Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 7 1000 points 1275 points Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 8 1000 points 1275 points Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 9 1000 points 1275 points Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 10 1000 points 1275 points

Weekly Win Missions

During the weekly missions, the time-based point system will remain intact. However, in this case, the points will be reduced by 40%.

Mission New Requirement Old Requirement Lunar Revel 2022 Weekly Mission 1 1000 points 1650 points Lunar Revel 2022 Weekly Mission 2 1000 points 1650 points Lunar Revel 2022 Weekly Mission 3 1000 points 1650 points Lunar Revel 2022 Weekly Mission 4 1000 points 1650 points

Looking at the new changes, the Lunar Revel 2022 event is looking to be much more relaxed compared to the Debonair event. The points requirement has been significantly reduced and will provide much more value to the players.

