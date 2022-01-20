×
League of Legends' Lunar Revel 2022 event will introduce an improved version of the brand new point system

Full rundown to the revamped point system for Lunar Revel 2022 (Image via League of Legends)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Jan 20, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Feature

League of Legends' new Lunar Revel 2022 event is set to improve on the time-based points system that was introduced with season 11's Debonair event.

While the Debonair event was unique, it also made the game extremely grindy. In fact, towards the end the amount of points that the developers intended for the players to earn was much higher than what most could realistically achieve.

This resulted in the game providing around 150 points to players for free to compensate for the mistakes. However, the developers also announced that they will be making a few changes to make the system less punishing.

League of Legends updated point system in Lunar Revel 2022 event detailed

What went wrong with the old system

The point system that was introduced during the Debonair event was not that successful as it was Riot Games' first attempt at a time-based point system in League of Legends.

This meant that players earned points based on the minutes played rather than the total number of games played. This led to players spending more time within games, rather than forfeiting within 15 minutes, just for the sake of completing games and gaining tokens.

However, the number of points needed to gain the tokens was excessively high. This led to players getting much less tokens than what was originally intended. Thus, in order to circumvent this issue, the developers are going to make a few changes during the Lunar Revel 2022 event.

Token Bank Missions

Within the token bank missions, League of Legends is going to keep the original tokens per-game system rather than the new time-based point system. This is because token bank missions have repeatable missions for players to grind.

However, the previous one during the Debonair event was a failure and as of now the developers do not have a fixed goal in mind. Thus, they will revert back to the old system where players earn tokens based on games.

The token bank mission reward list for Lunar Revel 2022 is as follows:

League of Legends

WinLoss
Matchmade PvP SR10 Tokens5 Tokens
Matchmade PvP ARAM6 Tokens3 Tokens
ARURF6 Tokens3 Tokens

Teamfight Tactics

1st & 2nd Place3rd & 4th Place5th & 6th Place7th & 8th Place
TFT Normal & Ranked8 Tokens6 Tokens4 Tokens2 Tokens
1st Place2nd Place3rd Place4th Place
TFT Double Up8 Tokens6 Tokens4 Tokens2 Tokens

Orb mission for Lunar Revel 2022

In the case of the Orb mission, the time-based point system will be used as was previously introduced. However, the point requirement has been significantly reduced by 15%.

New RequirementOld Requirement
Lunar Revel 2022 Orb Mission3200 Points4500 Points

Milestone Missions

The milestone missions will follow the new time-based system as well, but with a 30% reduction in point requirements.

MissionNew RequirementOld Requirement
Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 1700 points1275 points
Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 2700 points1275 points
Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 3800 points1275 points
Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 4800 points1275 points
Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 5900 points1275 points
Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 6900 points1275 points
Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 71000 points1275 points
Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 81000 points1275 points
Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 91000 points1275 points
Lunar Revel 2022 Pass Milestone 101000 points1275 points

Weekly Win Missions

During the weekly missions, the time-based point system will remain intact. However, in this case, the points will be reduced by 40%.

MissionNew RequirementOld Requirement
Lunar Revel 2022 Weekly Mission 11000 points1650 points
Lunar Revel 2022 Weekly Mission 21000 points1650 points
Lunar Revel 2022 Weekly Mission 31000 points1650 points
Lunar Revel 2022 Weekly Mission 41000 points1650 points

Looking at the new changes, the Lunar Revel 2022 event is looking to be much more relaxed compared to the Debonair event. The points requirement has been significantly reduced and will provide much more value to the players.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
