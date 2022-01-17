League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split Week 1 standings 

The first week of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split has come to an end.

It was quite an exciting week, with teams showcasing their brand new rosters for the first time. The standings contained a few obvious names, alongside some surprises as well.

Overall, with this being the first week, most teams looked shaky. However, those who eked out impressive victories will be much more confident as they move into the second week of the split.

Week 1 League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2022 results

Before providing a deeper insight into the teams, it is important to look into their standings after Week 1 of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split.

Team Games Played Won Lost Fnatic 3 3 0 Rogue 3 3 0 G2 Esports 3 2 1 MAD Lions 3 2 1 Misfits 3 2 1 EXCEL 3 1 2 SK Gaming 3 1 2 Team BDS 3 1 2 Astralis 3 0 3 Team Vitality 3 0 3

Fnatic looks the sharpest amongst all the teams. Their gameplay and execution is perfect. Wunder seems to be back in form and Hylissang has been demolishing every opposition in the bot lane.

G2 Esports were also quite good, even though they ended up losing to the MAD Lions on the final day of Week 1. Obviously, it was later discovered that the entire team had Covid-19, which explained their sloppy mistakes.

Many players on G2 Esports played with fever and nausea. However, the new team is coming up quite well, and expected to only get better from here onwards.

MAD Lions and Rogue also performed well. Both teams are looking good in terms of new additions and should provide even better performances in the coming weeks.

The surprise of the week was definitely Team Vitality. The so-called super-team crumbled like a house of cards, as they seemed like individuals trying to make their own plays, with no team coordination and synergy.

The rest of the teams have been quite average. SK Gaming and Misfits grabbed a few wins despite making multiple mistakes within their matches. EXCEL also put up a point on board with a victory over Team Vitality.

Right now, it is tough to predict how these teams will perform in the coming weeks. Teams are always settling in during the first week, and G2 Esports’ unfortunate situation shifted the balance of the competition.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hopefully, the teams will be much more stable from Week 2 onwards and provide a much better look at what they really have in store for the rest of the season.

Edited by Saman