League of Legends LCS season 2022 Lock In tournament week 1 standings

The first week of the League of Legends LCS season 2022 Lock In tournament was a spectacle to watch for fans all across the globe.

In a classic case of the Underdog prevailing, teams that were expected to dominate ended up losing games while teams that were supposed to face a few issues ended up shining in style.

LCS @LCSOfficial After three full days of #LCS Lock In, only two teams remain undefeated! After three full days of #LCS Lock In, only two teams remain undefeated! https://t.co/czjIrxg68e

There were also some problems in terms of visas and permissions for certain teams. However, overall it was a brilliant week as it set the stage for the upcoming stages in quite a brilliant manner.

Week 1 of League of Legends LCS 2022 Lock In tournament results

The standings during the opening week of the League of Legends LCS 2022 Lock In tournament are as follows,

Group A Team Name Games Played Wins Loss Cloud9 3 3 0 100 Thieves 3 2 1 Fly Quest 4 2 2 TSM 3 1 2 Golden Guardians 3 0 3

Group B Team Name Games Played Wins Loss Evil Geniuses 3 3 0 Team Liquid 3 2 1 Dignitas Qntmpay 2 1 1 CLG 3 1 2 Immortals Progressive 3 0 3

Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses are the clear favorites after week 1 with regards to winning the Lock In tournament. However, it is also important to remember that this is not the real spring split.

The spring split for the League of Legends LCS 2022 season starts in February. This tournament is meant to ensure that the teams get used to their new squads. The Lock In tournament also gives fans a brief idea of what to expect in the upcoming season.

However, for those teams that had unsavory results, most of the reasons are justifiable. In the case of Team Liquid, their primary support Core JJ is facing green card issues and as a result were unable to field their full team as the LCS only allows two international players at a time.

Despite that, Team Liquid managed to get quite decent results. Bwipo and Bjergsen have been phenomenal and thus fans can only expect good things for this LCS superteam.

100 Thieves Esports @100T_Esports



Back on Friday to finish Lock In groups. Playoffs still in sight.Back on Friday to finish Lock In groups. #100T Playoffs still in sight. Back on Friday to finish Lock In groups. #100T

100 Thieves also had a shaky start, but with enough time to go for LCS, they're expected to find their footing soon. Apart from that, Fly Quest had decent results with 2 wins and 2 losses which shows that other teams should take them seriously as well.

TSM on the other hand were quite horrible during the first week. They won only 1 game and lost 2 and overall had a disastrous week considering their stature and history. Nevertheless, TSM fans need not worry as the team fielded its academy roster and not its main roster.

TSM FTX @TSM Roster update ahead of the LCS Lock In. Roster update ahead of the LCS Lock In. https://t.co/YeU02nSMIp

Also Read Article Continues below

TSM's primary team is facing travel restrictions due to the pandemic which prevented them from practicing together properly. As a result, they decided to field an academy team and save their best for when the spring split officially begins.

Edited by Danyal Arabi