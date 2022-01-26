League of Legends patch 12.3 pre-notes: Massive Twisted Fate and Akshan nerfs, item adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 12.3 will be looking to introduce extensive balance updates next week, with changes hiting multiple champions as well as items.

This will be one of the biggest balance patches of the season, as Riot looks to bring drastic shifts in the current meta, and make light-fighters much less durable in League of Legends.

Phlox @RiotPhlox 12.3 with content! -Pyke +Akshan +Brand



There'll be a QGT on this later in the week, but the short of the fighter changes is that we're aiming to shift light fighters toward lower-durability itemization. We'll be watching the fallout closely, it's 100% a disruptive change.



In a recent tweet, Riot Phlox opened up about some of the tentative changes that the League of Legends developers have planned for the next update. While, for now, they are set to bring in these changes to the MOBA, there might be tweaks to them as the official patch day draws closer.

Ahri’s mini-rework will be one of the biggest highlights of this patch, along with the nerfs to Zeri, Akshan, Corki, and Twisted Fate.

League of Legends patch 12.3 pre-notes

Phlox @RiotPhlox When a light fighter can act as a pseudo-frontliner AND kill you they can be kinda messed up. They're low-risk high-reward, able to kill you without risking death themselves. On the flip side, Juggernauts should feel like tanky, slow meatballs of death.



1) League of Legends Champion Buffs

Lillia

Sleep Duration: 1.5/2/2.5s >>> 2/2.25/2.5s

Quinn

W

AS: 20/30/40/50/60 >>> 28/36/44/52/60%

R

Damage: 40% tAD >>> 70% tAD

Brand

P

Mana Refund occurs if the spell kills the target

R

Prioritizes nearby targets over Brand

2) League of Legends Champion Nerfs

Zeri

R

no longer gains stacks from Hurricane

Senna

Soul Droprate on Minion Kill: 10% >>> 2.7777%

Caitlyn

AD Growth: 3.8 >>> 3.4 — Q Secondary Damage: 60%>>>50%

Amumu

AR/lvl: 3.5 >>> 3 - E DR: Maximum Damage Reduction is 50% of damage instance (like other flat DR)

Corki

First Package Spawn Time: 8m >>> 10m Package Respawn Time: 4m >>> 5m

Akshan

P

Single Shot MS: 35-75 >>> 20-75 Three-Stack Damage: 20-175 >>> 10-165

Twisted Fate

Q

Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+65% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP)

E

Attack Speed: 20/25/30/35/40% >>> 10/17.5/25/32.5/40%

LeBlanc

W

Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 >>> 75/110/145/180/215

Glacial Janna

Bugged Interaction Fixed

Phlox @RiotPhlox These different kinds of fighters should feel pretty different to face, and shouldn't share all of their items else they start to homogenize together to the benefit of neither class.



Again, we'll be watching closely and almost surely following up over the next few patches.

3) League of Legends Champion Adjustments

Ahri

TLDR: P Heal is now on enemies killed, R gains an additional cast on champion kill

Nami

TLDR: P Gains more MS but decays

4) League of Legends System Adjustments

Chemtank

Refuel Damage Stack Generation: Moving and Dealing Damage >>> Moving and Taking Damage - Distance per Stack: 15u >>> 25u

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 175%>>> 200% Bonus Damage to Minions 25% >>> 30%

Divine Sunderer

Health: 400 >>> 300 AD: 35 >>> 40

Build Path: Sheen + Phage + Kindlegem + 700g >>> Sheen + Caulfields + Kindlegem + 700g

Goredrinker

Health: 450 >>> 300 AD: 45 >>> 55

Build Path: Ironspike + Phage + Kindlegem + 300g >>> Ironspike + Caulfields + Kindlegem + 300g

Trinity Force

Health: 200 >>> 300

Threefold Strike AD/Stack: 6% >>> 3%

Sterak's Gage

Heal over time gone AD: 50 > 0

New Passive: Gain 40% base AD as bonus AD

Shield Duration: 4s >>> 3.75s (decays)

Shield Value: 100 + 8% Max HP per enemy who has hit you >>> 75% bonus hp

Death's Dance

Total Cost: 3100 >>> 3300

DR: Physical >>> Physical and Magic

DR Amount: 35/15% >>> 30/10%

Heal: 15% Max HP >>> 175% bonus AD

Heal Condition: Kill or Assist >>> Takedown within 3 seconds of you dealing damage to them

DR and subsequent bleed applies to shield damage as well

Black Cleaver

AD: 40 >>> 45 Health: 450 >>> 350

Haste: 25 >>> 30 Ravenous Hydra AD: 65 >>> 70

Maw of Malmortius

AD: 50 >>> 55 Haste: 15 >>> 20

Shield: 200 + 20%

Max HP >>> 200 + 225% bonus AD (70% effective for Ranged)

[New]: When lifeline triggers, gain 12% Omnivamp until the end of combat

Hexdrinker

AD: 20 >>> 25

Hearthbound Axe

Cost: 1100 >>> 1000 (Completion Costs Adjusted)

Blade of the Ruined King

Price: 3200 >>> 3300 On-Hit: 10/6%

Max HP >>> 12/8% Max HP

