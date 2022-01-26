League of Legends patch 12.3 pre-notes: Massive Twisted Fate and Akshan nerfs, item adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 12.3 will be looking to introduce extensive balance updates next week, with changes hiting multiple champions as well as items.
This will be one of the biggest balance patches of the season, as Riot looks to bring drastic shifts in the current meta, and make light-fighters much less durable in League of Legends.
In a recent tweet, Riot Phlox opened up about some of the tentative changes that the League of Legends developers have planned for the next update. While, for now, they are set to bring in these changes to the MOBA, there might be tweaks to them as the official patch day draws closer.
Ahri’s mini-rework will be one of the biggest highlights of this patch, along with the nerfs to Zeri, Akshan, Corki, and Twisted Fate.
League of Legends patch 12.3 pre-notes
1) League of Legends Champion Buffs
Lillia
- Sleep Duration: 1.5/2/2.5s >>> 2/2.25/2.5s
Quinn
W
- AS: 20/30/40/50/60 >>> 28/36/44/52/60%
R
- Damage: 40% tAD >>> 70% tAD
Brand
P
- Mana Refund occurs if the spell kills the target
R
- Prioritizes nearby targets over Brand
2) League of Legends Champion Nerfs
Zeri
R
- no longer gains stacks from Hurricane
Senna
- Soul Droprate on Minion Kill: 10% >>> 2.7777%
Caitlyn
- AD Growth: 3.8 >>> 3.4 — Q Secondary Damage: 60%>>>50%
Amumu
- AR/lvl: 3.5 >>> 3 - E DR: Maximum Damage Reduction is 50% of damage instance (like other flat DR)
Corki
- First Package Spawn Time: 8m >>> 10m Package Respawn Time: 4m >>> 5m
Akshan
P
- Single Shot MS: 35-75 >>> 20-75 Three-Stack Damage: 20-175 >>> 10-165
Twisted Fate
Q
- Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+65% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP)
E
- Attack Speed: 20/25/30/35/40% >>> 10/17.5/25/32.5/40%
LeBlanc
W
- Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 >>> 75/110/145/180/215
Glacial Janna
- Bugged Interaction Fixed
3) League of Legends Champion Adjustments
Ahri
- TLDR: P Heal is now on enemies killed, R gains an additional cast on champion kill
Nami
- TLDR: P Gains more MS but decays
4) League of Legends System Adjustments
Chemtank
- Refuel Damage Stack Generation: Moving and Dealing Damage >>> Moving and Taking Damage - Distance per Stack: 15u >>> 25u
- Bonus Damage to Monsters: 175%>>> 200% Bonus Damage to Minions 25% >>> 30%
Divine Sunderer
- Health: 400 >>> 300 AD: 35 >>> 40
- Build Path: Sheen + Phage + Kindlegem + 700g >>> Sheen + Caulfields + Kindlegem + 700g
Goredrinker
- Health: 450 >>> 300 AD: 45 >>> 55
- Build Path: Ironspike + Phage + Kindlegem + 300g >>> Ironspike + Caulfields + Kindlegem + 300g
Trinity Force
- Health: 200 >>> 300
- Threefold Strike AD/Stack: 6% >>> 3%
Sterak's Gage
- Heal over time gone AD: 50 > 0
- New Passive: Gain 40% base AD as bonus AD
- Shield Duration: 4s >>> 3.75s (decays)
- Shield Value: 100 + 8% Max HP per enemy who has hit you >>> 75% bonus hp
Death's Dance
- Total Cost: 3100 >>> 3300
- DR: Physical >>> Physical and Magic
- DR Amount: 35/15% >>> 30/10%
- Heal: 15% Max HP >>> 175% bonus AD
- Heal Condition: Kill or Assist >>> Takedown within 3 seconds of you dealing damage to them
- DR and subsequent bleed applies to shield damage as well
Black Cleaver
- AD: 40 >>> 45 Health: 450 >>> 350
- Haste: 25 >>> 30 Ravenous Hydra AD: 65 >>> 70
Maw of Malmortius
- AD: 50 >>> 55 Haste: 15 >>> 20
- Shield: 200 + 20%
- Max HP >>> 200 + 225% bonus AD (70% effective for Ranged)
- [New]: When lifeline triggers, gain 12% Omnivamp until the end of combat
Hexdrinker
- AD: 20 >>> 25
Hearthbound Axe
- Cost: 1100 >>> 1000 (Completion Costs Adjusted)
Blade of the Ruined King
Also ReadArticle Continues below
- Price: 3200 >>> 3300 On-Hit: 10/6%
- Max HP >>> 12/8% Max HP