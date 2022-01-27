Teamfight Tactics leak hints at the Zaunite Renata as the next support champion coming to League of Legends 

On January 26, 2022, a brand new Teamfight Tactics leak was released which suggested that the name of League of Legends' upcoming support champion might be Renata.

League of Legends, during their season 12 showcase, announced that four brand new champions will be released into the game over the course of the year. This included Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, a new support, a new jungler and a unique botlaner.

''Renata'' was datamined from a game called 金铲铲之战 which is a chinese mobile version of TFT.

While Zeri is already out, as of now there is no official information regarding the other three champions that will be coming to the game. This leak regarding Renata arose from the Chinese version of TFT (Teamfight Tactics) which is also an integral part of League of Legends.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding Renata being the upcoming potential support champion

When League of Legends conducted their season 12 showcase, they announced that the brand new support champion will have a lot of thrill to it. The developers felt that most support champions in the game are good in terms of lore and personality.

They are all fighting for justice and thus players rarely feel any form of thrill while playing them. Thus, they claimed that the brand new support champion will have a dark side to it, thereby providing an evil aspect to the same.

However, they did not reveal anything regarding the champion apart from showing an artwork. The artwork did not convey much except that there was a purple hue to the champion and that it might be a cyborg.

It seems though that the Chinese version of TFT (Teamfight Tactics) might have potentially revealed both the name as well as the face of the support. It seems that the champion might be called Renata and she has a stark resemblance to Reyna in Valorant.

However, apart from that, it is impossible to make anything more out of it. It is still important to remember that this is all but a leak. Therefore, there is absolutely no guarantee Renata will be the upcoming support champion.

League of Legends players always love champions who have a certain amount of depth to them. This does not have anything to do with the complexity of the champion. Rather, it has more to do with the lore, voicelines and visual esthetics of the same.

It is also well known that the new support champion will be from Zaun. Since the release of Arcane, League of Legends has been aggressively involved around the region. The developers released new skins into the game and also revealed that the brand new champion Zeri belongs to the same location.

However, Zaun as a location is terrifying and there are a lot of evil doers within that region. Thus, it is understandable that the new champion falls within the exact same category.

Edited by Danyal Arabi