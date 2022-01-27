“Is there any reason not to mute all?” League of Legends pro Rekkles on his preferred in-game chat settings

League of Legends can be a difficult rage-inducing experience, and the community often brands the MOBA as harboring one of the most toxic player bases out of all the competitive titles on the market.

It being a team game, communication has always been a big part of League, especially when it comes to executing team fights well, and securing objectives to ultimately push into the enemy base.

However, League of Legends’ chat and ping tools are often abused by disruptive individuals, as they look to use the system to ruin the game for other players.

Karmine Corp’s professional ADC, Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larssen, has explained in a recent twitch stream, how he puts the game on “mute all” during solo-queue. He feels that even in the higher elos overcommunication can lead to a lot of frustrating issues, and by muting everyone on the server one can ultimately become a better player.

"From experience people don't give information that is useful to others"

League of Legends ADC Rekkles mutes the entire server when in solo-queue

Rekkles’ take on the whole 'muting the chat during public matches' is rather interesting. He suggests that not only does this system help negate negative feelings that are directed to the player, but makes them better at League of Legends as well by forcing them to be aware of everything happening around the map.

Rekkles says,

“From experience, people don’t give information that is useful to others. The only time people ever give information is when they’re p*ssed… and just want to type something stupid, or ping you six times, or just question mark ping – just anything that’s not helping you.”

“Is there any reason not to mute all? Actually? I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything. Actually, if you think about it, if you really want to get better as a player, then you might as well look at the map yourself.”

Solo-queue players have a bad habit of not checking the mini-map or even staying aware of the jungle timings in the game. So, if a laner does forget to ping that the enemy is missing, and said enemy ganks the other lanes, it leads to a lot of toxic situations in the game.

Rekkles feels that avoiding the entire chat and ping system is the best course of action, thereby increasing map and gameplay awareness as a result.

Edited by Danyal Arabi