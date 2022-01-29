League of Legends releases official teaser for Renata Glasc, upcoming Zaunite support champion

Over the past few days, there has been speculation that the brand new support champion for League of Legends is going to be called Renata.

The leaks originally surfaced from the Chinese version of Teamfight Tactics. However, it seems like League of Legends did not delay any further as they provided an official teaser for the upcoming support champion under the same name.

The teaser was provided in the form of a website that seems to be advertising a brand new perfume developed in Zaun. However, upon reading the story section within the website, it is easy to make out that this is the teaser for the next champion.

League of Legends' next champion Renata Glasc will have a strong relation with alchemy

The website that was used to tease the champion provided a lot of details. The "Our Products" page shows a brand new perfume that has been developed using various alchemical procedures at Zaun. It further says that there are other unique products as well that are being developed by the so-called "Glasc Industries".

"Our Products" page in the champion teaser website (Image via Riot Games)

The next section of the page called "Our Story" focuses on the growth of Glasc Industries. It says that the whole idea of this company is to bring development across Zaun. However, considering how much they have expanded, they want to move even further and expand to Piltover.

It says that Glasc Industries has partnered with brilliant partners in order to come up with unique products. The products developed by this company are a means to make "chemtech" affordable to the common folks.

Our Story page in the champion teaser website (Image via Riot Games)

Finally, the last page, "Our Founder," cuts to the champion's name. It says that Renata Glasc was the founder of this company and that she had her origins at Zaun itself. However, she wants to use alchemy to ensure life prospers across both Zaun and Piltover.

She is a philanthropist and wants to be involved in the growth of technology. However, she aims to collaborate with the people of Zaun as well as the Chem barons in her pursuit of development.

Our Founder page at the champion teaser website (Image via Riot Games)

Thus, it is clear that this is a teaser for the new Zaun-based support champion. It even matches the initial artwork showcased during the League of Legends' 2022 season livestream. However, the way they have teased this champion is absolutely phenomenal.

Edited by R. Elahi