Skarner wins VGU update poll for League of Legends season 12 

Skarner is set to become the latest League of Legends champion to receive a VGU (Visual Graphics Update) update after winning a fan voting poll held across the first three weeks of season 12.

VGU updates are massive projects that are undertaken by the developers. When a VGU update is announced, it means that they are going to provide a full revamp for everything related to the champion.

This means that attack animations, base design, and all the skins for the champion are updated to provide a brand new look. The kit for Skarner will also be updated as the champion needs a full revamp to get back to life once more.

League of Legends developers claim that they will add a lot of depth to Skarner than what currently exists

Skarner is pretty much a forgotten champion within League of Legends. His pick-rate and win-rate in solo queue games are abysmal. It is also safe to say that this champion has not made an appearance in professional play for a long time now.

This is because Skarner is quite an outdated champion. His skills feel clunky, his animations are backdated and overall, the champion simply feels out of place.

Obviously, in several situations, the feeling of the champion makes a lot of difference in how they play out. The biggest example of this has to be one of the fan-favorite champions within the game, Caitlyn.

Back in season 11, Caitlyn was also in a state where no one loved playing her. She had outdated animations, sluggish gameplay, and overall an age-old design. However, Riot Games provided a full VGU update to her towards the end of the season.

It goes without saying that Caitlyn became an instant hit after that. Now both solo queues, as well as professional players, love playing Caitlyn and use her a lot in crucial games.

Skarner might also be revived from the dead once his VGU update officially arrives within the game. The developers, however, have a lot of plans for him apart from simply providing the update.

They have mentioned that Skarner will also receive a story update that has been pending for a long time now. The official release date for all of this is still unknown, as the work for the VGU update will not begin until later in the year.

However, the developers of League of Legends claim that Skarner will feel a lot different when he returns once more in the summoner's rift. In fact, they will keep providing players with updates on their progress from time to time.

