League of Legends Chem Baroness Renata, release date across all regions

Renata Glasc, the brand new support champion in League of Legends, is set to be released along with patch update 2.4 (February 15, 2022).

There is no denying the fact that Renata is set to be one of the most unique support champions within the game. She will be able to revive allies using her basic abilities which could be a broken aspect about her.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends With her or against her, you’re always in her grasp. With her or against her, you’re always in her grasp. https://t.co/3OSwBeo0xO

However, she can also turn enemies against one another which is by far one of the most overtuned abilities ever developed by Riot Games. Players across the world are eagerly waiting to see how big of a difference Renata makes once she is released into the game.

Everything League of Legends players need to know regarding the release date of Renata Glasc across the world

The hype surrounding the release of Renata Glasc is huge. The entire community was thrilled at the moment she was officially teased.

Initially, players received information about Renata from the Chinese community in the form of leaks. However, immediately after that League of Legends officially provided a brand new teaser for her.

They teased Renata Glasc through a mysterious website that was advertising various products developed by Glasc industries. Only a few days after that mysterious teaser, League of Legends provided a full trailer, ability rundown and lore for the champion.

Renata was also added to the PBE (Public Beta Environment) and players who have access to the same are having a blast with her. She is currently part of the 12.4 patch PBE cycle.

This means that she will become available worldwide when the same patch is officially released on February 15, 2022. Updates for the same will be rolled out at 3 AM PT on North American servers and at 5 AM GMT on Europe West servers.

These are approximate times and might vary in case Riot Games decides to extend maintenance times. It is also important to remember that Renata might be made available a day after the patch release in order to prevent immense server load.

Either way, Renata is going to be a fan favorite champion and players definitely pick her a lot once she's released. However, those who end up on the receiving end of her overtuned abilities might feel frustrated.

Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless, this is always the case with every new League of Legends champion until Riot Games decide to balance them eventually.

Edited by Danyal Arabi