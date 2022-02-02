League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split: Starting Date, February match schedule and more

The Lock-In tournament for the League of Legends LCS 2022 season has come to an end. This means that it is now time for the actual spring split to officially begin.
The LCS 2022 spring split is set to start on February 5, 2022 with TSM and Evil Genuises going head-to-head in the opening game. The LCS 2022 spring split has a lot of expectations on account of the players that the teams recruited.
This year the North American League of Legends scene has invested in world class talent and the hype surrounding the same is definitely quite high.
Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the League of Legends LCS 2022 spring split schedule
The LCS 2022 spring split schedule has been provided below:
LCS 2022 Spring Split February Schedule
February 5
- TSM vs Evil Genuises
- FlyQuest vs Counter Logic Gaming
- Team Liquid vs 100 Thieves
- Golden Guardians vs Cloud9
- Immortals Progressive vs Dignitas QNTMPAY
February 6
- Counter Logic Gaming vs 100 Thieves
- TSM vs Dignitas QNTMPAY
- Evil Genuises vs Cloud9
- Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest
- Immortals Progressive vs Team Liquid
February 12
- Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas QNTMPAY
- Immortals Progressive vs 100 Thieves
- Team Liquid vs Cloud9
- Golden Guardians vs Counter Logic Gaming
- TSM vs FlyQuest
February 13
- Immortals Progressive vs Cloud9
- TSM vs Golden Guardians
- Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves
- Team Liquid vs FlyQuest
- Dignitas QNTMPAY vs Counter Logic Gaming
February 19
- Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves
- Immortals Progressive vs TSM
- Team Liquid vs Evil GeniuFLses
- FlyQuest vs Dignitas QNTMPAY
- Counter Logic Gaming vs Cloud9
February 20
- Immortals Progressive vs Evil Geniuses
- FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves
- TSM vs Cloud9
- Golden Guardians vs Dignitas QNTMPAY
- Team Liquid vs Counter Logic Gaming
February 25
- Dignitas QNTMPAY vs Cloud9
- Team Liquid vs Golden Guardians
- TSM vs 100 Thieves
- Immortals Progressive vs Counter Logic Gaming
- Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest
February 26
- Team Liquid vs Dignitas QNTMPAY
- TSM vs Counter Logic Gaming
- Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves
- Immortals Progressive vs FlyQuest
- Golden Guardians vs Evil Geniuses
February 27
- FlyQuest vs Cloud9
- Evil Geniuses vs Counter Logic Gaming
- TSM vs Team Liquid
- Immortals Progressive vs Golden Guardians
- Dignitas QNTMPAY vs 100 Thieves
The Lock-in tournament that was held in January was only a warm-up for the North American teams. That tournament mostly featured academy players, as several teams were unable to sort out the visa issues that arose on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Therefore, teams like TSM decided to field their full academy rosters and keep their main roster fresh and ready for the real spring split. As a result, Team Liquid had an easy run within the tournament who managed to crush their competition quite comfortably.
However, once the spring split officially begins, it will not be as easy since every top team will be ready to fight for the LCS 2022 spring split title and earn a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational 2022.