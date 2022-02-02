League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split: Starting Date, February match schedule and more

The Lock-In tournament for the League of Legends LCS 2022 season has come to an end. This means that it is now time for the actual spring split to officially begin.

The LCS 2022 spring split is set to start on February 5, 2022 with TSM and Evil Genuises going head-to-head in the opening game. The LCS 2022 spring split has a lot of expectations on account of the players that the teams recruited.

This year the North American League of Legends scene has invested in world class talent and the hype surrounding the same is definitely quite high.

LCS 2022 Spring Split February Schedule

February 5

TSM vs Evil Genuises

FlyQuest vs Counter Logic Gaming

Team Liquid vs 100 Thieves

Golden Guardians vs Cloud9

Immortals Progressive vs Dignitas QNTMPAY

February 6

Counter Logic Gaming vs 100 Thieves

TSM vs Dignitas QNTMPAY

Evil Genuises vs Cloud9

Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest

Immortals Progressive vs Team Liquid

February 12

Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas QNTMPAY

Immortals Progressive vs 100 Thieves

Team Liquid vs Cloud9

Golden Guardians vs Counter Logic Gaming

TSM vs FlyQuest

February 13

Immortals Progressive vs Cloud9

TSM vs Golden Guardians

Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves

Team Liquid vs FlyQuest

Dignitas QNTMPAY vs Counter Logic Gaming

February 19

Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves

Immortals Progressive vs TSM

Team Liquid vs Evil GeniuFLses

FlyQuest vs Dignitas QNTMPAY

Counter Logic Gaming vs Cloud9

February 20

Immortals Progressive vs Evil Geniuses

FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves

TSM vs Cloud9

Golden Guardians vs Dignitas QNTMPAY

Team Liquid vs Counter Logic Gaming

February 25

Dignitas QNTMPAY vs Cloud9

Team Liquid vs Golden Guardians

TSM vs 100 Thieves

Immortals Progressive vs Counter Logic Gaming

Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest

February 26

Team Liquid vs Dignitas QNTMPAY

TSM vs Counter Logic Gaming

Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves

Immortals Progressive vs FlyQuest

Golden Guardians vs Evil Geniuses

February 27

FlyQuest vs Cloud9

Evil Geniuses vs Counter Logic Gaming

TSM vs Team Liquid

Immortals Progressive vs Golden Guardians

Dignitas QNTMPAY vs 100 Thieves

The Lock-in tournament that was held in January was only a warm-up for the North American teams. That tournament mostly featured academy players, as several teams were unable to sort out the visa issues that arose on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, teams like TSM decided to field their full academy rosters and keep their main roster fresh and ready for the real spring split. As a result, Team Liquid had an easy run within the tournament who managed to crush their competition quite comfortably.

However, once the spring split officially begins, it will not be as easy since every top team will be ready to fight for the LCS 2022 spring split title and earn a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational 2022.

