Who is Renata Glasc? A deep dive into the lore of the brand new Zaun based League of Legends champion

Renata Glasc, the brand new support champion who is set to be added to League of Legends, has one of the most interesting back stories of all.

Unlike most other supports in League of Legends like Sona, Lux and Janna, Renata has a dark and mysterious lore that is very fitting with her location of origin. When the developers first teased Renata, they mentioned that she will have a dark aspect to herself that will provide a thrilling experience for the players.

It seems the story writers and designers at Riot Games hit the mark perfectly as Renata is definitely going to captivate players through her charm once released.

Renata Glasc in League of Legends is a cunning businesswoman who struggled hard in order to climb up the power rankings at Zaun

Zaun is a merciless city within League of Legends. It is a place where only the strongest are able to survive. Everyone has to fight for their daily bread and whoever shows weakness disappears into the shadows.

Renata Glasc, as mentioned in the League of Legends universe, did not have a very wealthy background. Her beginning was very similar to most Zaunites where she would often sleep hungry on her bed. Her parents were well-renowned alchemists at Zaun.

However, despite the name, money was never on their side. Her parents used alchemy to develop medicinal products that ultimately helped people with diseases. In fact, they would often go overboard with it despite lack of financial support.

This often made little Renata angry and frustrated. She felt it was unfair that her parents would spend their last ounce of money for the people instead of caring for their own daughter who would spend her nights struggling with hunger.

Nevertheless, she was weak back then and had no power to make a change. However, she was determined to do something so that her adulthood is different from her childhood. Eventually once Renata grew up, she found out that alchemy was not her forte.

Rather, she was more into developing business ideas that would ultimately earn her profits. She decided to work alongside her parents in order to develop their family business and spread the title of Glasc even amongst the wealthiest families in Zaun.

The problem was that Piltover eventually caught wind of their work. They soon sent enforcers to Zaun and killed both of Renata's parents. This left Renata infuriated and she swore that no matter what happens she will not make the same mistake her parents made.

As years passed, Renata became a wealthy and cunning businesswoman and rose up the power ladder at Zaun. She recruited poor people to work for her and offered them food and shelter in exchange for their unhindered loyalty.

Thus, she became a wealthy and powerful chem baroness. However, Renata was not satisfied. She didn't just want to become powerful at Zaun, but she also wanted to spread her name in Piltover. Eventually, an incident presented itself where she fulfilled that wish as well.

A chemical accident took place in Zaun that was orchestrated by none other than Zeri. She tried to help people struggling in the chem-baron factories, eventually leading to the chemical equipment getting damaged.

The accident released poisonous smoke covering the whole of Zaun. Renata was unperturbed as she offered safety masks to every person at Zaun for free in order to prevent the spread of diseases. This spread the name of Renata Glasc all across Zaun as well as Piltover.

She came to be known as a savior as people across both cities started to respect her. Her products became famous even in Piltover as people started to buy perfumes and medicines developed by Glasc industries.

Now the wealthy at Piltover strive to sit beside the distinguished Renata Glasc from Zaun. However, Renata wants more as she ultimately aims to take control of the Sun Gate in Piltover that will give her full access to trade routes all across Runeterra.

