Zeri to receive extensive nerfs in League of Legends patch 12.3 as her Trinity Force build is “very strong”

League of Legends’ latest ADC champion, Zeri, will be hit with extensive nerfs in the upcoming patch 12.3 update, as the Zaunite is synergizing a bit too well with Trinity Force.

Ever since her launch two weeks ago, players have been trying out a variety of build paths on Zeri to see which item combinations compliment her kit the most.

The Trinity Force into a Runaan’s Hurricane soon became the most preferred choice amongst both professional and solo-queue players, as her kit interacted exceedingly well with both items.

August UwU @RiotAugust We've decided to nerf Zeri in the upcoming patch (12.3). Her Trinity Force build is very strong.



Stats

MS: 330 >>> 325

Q

Charged attack % max health damage: 3-20% >>> 3-15%

R

Chain Lightning magic damage: 10-30 >>> 10-20

In a recent tweet, Riot August, League of Legends’ principal character designer, opened up about how overpowered Zeri is when users opt into the Trinity Force build path.

He outlined some nerfs that the ADC will face in 12.3, which will look to tone down her dominance during the mid to late game mark.

Massive Zeri nerfs are on the way in League of Legends patch 12.3

Riot August noted the following changes that the developers will be looking to introduce to Zeri’s kit:

Base Stats

Movement Speed: 330 >>> 325

Q

Charged attack % max health damage: 3 - 20% >>> 3 - 15%

R

Chain Lightning magic damage: 10 - 30 >>> 10 - 20

Chain lightning magic damage can now critically strike

Phlox @RiotPhlox 12.3 with content! -Pyke +Akshan +Brand



There'll be a QGT on this later in the week, but the short of the fighter changes is that we're aiming to shift light fighters toward lower-durability itemization. We'll be watching the fallout closely, it's 100% a disruptive change.



Moreover, in a previous 12.3 patch preview, Riot Phlox talked about the Runaan’s Hurricane interaction that Zeri had been having in the game. He used the item’s passive to build up her stacks, making her ridiculously strong during the mid-late game team fights.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30

* MS reduced to 325 from 330

* Health damage from right click reduced

* Ult lightning damage reduced

* Ult lightning can now crit

Hence, along with the changes mentioned above, Zeri will also not be able to acquire stacks from Runaan’s Hurricane as soon as 12.3 goes live. This will be a significant nerf that her kit will face, as Riot Games will look to balance her for pro play and standard matchmaking.

Zeri is yet to debut on the professional stage, and with the upcoming changes, she might just get to enjoy some screen time in the major leagues.

Edited by Ravi Iyer