Renata Glasc in League of Legends: All abilities explained, release date, and more

League of Legends has officially revealed the upcoming “dark support” champion Renata Glasc who is set to go live on Summoners Rift with patch 12.4

The Chem-Baroness will be the 159th League of Legends champion to hit the roster, and the Zaunite is the founder and president of Glasc Industries, which uses Chemtech to create weapons, prosthetics as well as cosmetic products.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends With her or against her, you’re always in her grasp. With her or against her, you’re always in her grasp. https://t.co/3OSwBeo0xO

She will be arriving with one of the most unique sets of abilities for a support champion. The Baroness’ Ultimate will also be able to inflict a new CC status called “Berserk” which will make enemy champions afflicted by it attack each other for a short period of time.

Regarding her gameplay and backstory, Riot Games stated:

“Introduced as a support, Renata Glasc descends from a family of resourceful and altruistic Zaunits alchemists. Thanks to her foresight and business acumen, she grows up to be an important figure in the district. Ambitious and with an advanced technological heritage, she plans to go beyond the borders of Zaun.”

Renata’s abilities in League of Legends: The Zaunite will be able to inflict Berserk

As mentioned, the upcoming support champion will now be able to inflict the Berserk state on her enemies, which will make them fight each other. Along with that, her W will also be able to revive allies, thereby making her quite an interesting support to be added to the roster in a few weeks' time.

Here is an official rundown of all of Renata’s abilities and their descriptions:

Passive – Leverage

Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage from her allies consumes the mark, dealing additional damage.

Q – Handshake

Renata sends out a missile from her robotic arm that roots the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in a target's direction, damaging enemies hit and stunning them if the thrown target is a champion.

W – Bailout

Renata grants an allied champion or herself ramping Attack Speed and Move Speed toward enemies. If the ally gets a takedown on an enemy champion, the buff duration resets. If the ally dies while Bailout is still active, their health is set back to full but they start to burn to death over three seconds. The ally can stop the burn by getting a champion takedown before they die.

E – Loyalty Program

Renata Glasc sends out Chemtech rockets that shield allies and damage and slow enemies they pass through. The rockets also apply their effects around her on cast and in an explosion at max range.

R – Hostile Takeover

Renata Glasc sends out a cloud of chemicals that causes enemies to go Berserk, increasing their Attack Speed and forcing them to basic-attack anything around them. Berserk enemies prioritize attacking their own allies, then neutral units, then Renata’s team, and finally Renata herself.

Also Read Article Continues below

Renata is officially set to drop with the League of Legends patch 12.4, which is expected on February 15, 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee