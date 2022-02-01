League of Legends drops official champion trailer for Renata, shows her reviving allies and making enemies kill each other

League of Legends has finally dropped the first official champion trailer for Renata Glasc, and from the looks of it, the upcoming support can not only revive allies but even make enemies fight each other.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends With her or against her, you’re always in her grasp. With her or against her, you’re always in her grasp. https://t.co/3OSwBeo0xO

Some of her ability descriptions were datamined recently, and by the looks of the new trailer, it would seem that the alleged leaks were quite accurate in portraying just how the Chem Baroness is going to turn out when she officially drops in a few weeks’ time.

From the trailer, it's apparent that the “dark support” will drop with a very unique and interesting set of abilities at her disposal.

Renata will turn enemy League of Legends champions against themselves and be able to revive allies

In an ability description of the leaks, which dropped a couple of hours ago, Renata is reported to have skills that can revive allies as well as turn enemies on each other.

Her W and R, which are supposedly going to be called “Bailout” and “Hostile Takeover” respectively, will possibly let her do the following:

ioki @i0ki_LoL Renata splash art and ABILITIES leaked



.... There's no way this champion is balanced LOL Renata splash art and ABILITIES leaked.... There's no way this champion is balanced LOL https://t.co/3UZOxJXC1f

W – Bailout

Increases the movement and attack speed of Renata and an allied champion. If the allied champion gets a takedown, the duration of the buff is refreshed. If the allied champion dies, they will be revived.

R – Hostile Takeover

Renata sends a cloud of chemicals that induce enemies in a frenzy. All enemies hit will have their attack speed increased but will be forced to attack everything around them. (Allied champions > neutral camps > Renata’s allies > Renata).

From the very looks of it, Renata’s kit seems stacked, and she is turning out to be one of the most exciting support champions in League of Legends by far. While her entire role is to dominate teamfights and the laning phase, Renata will not play out like Pyke and look to secure kills all over the map.

Also Read Article Continues below

Her core role will still be to enable her allies, and the baroness will look to achieve that by utilizing all of the support and crowd control tools at her disposal.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee