"No plans as of yet": League of Legends developer addresses player demands to fix Janna top lane funnel strat

After days of silence, League of Legends developers finally addressed the players' calls to fix the Janna top lane cheese within the game. However, their answer is far from satisfactory for the players.

The developers claim that they do not have a fix as they are unsure of what route they should proceed. They claim that the players' frustration is warranted, but they will not force anything until they have a solid plan.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon We're aware that players are disappointed to not see a fix for roaming enchanter tops for the patch. :( It's something we've been prioritizing trying to solve. IF we're able to gain confidence in a solution, then our priority will be to try to get it out, but no plans as of yet.

Over the past two weeks, there has been a cheese where top lane players pick Janna with Smite. While it might seem like an action worthy of a ban, this has resulted in Janna being the top laner with the highest win rate within the game.

The Janna top lane cheese has taken precedence over the past few days in League of Legends. Apparently, top lane players are picking Janna (a support by nature) along with Smite (a spell for junglers) as the primary summoner spells.

Now, after spending a few minutes in the lane, they ditch it entirely and start roaming. Their sole objective is to invade enemy jungles, disrupt rift herald fights, jump into dragon and baron fights, and use Smite to steal objectives.

Thus, these Janna players are sacrificing their farm and helping the rest of the team to gain gold and levels. This way, the enemy has a winning top lane, but they lose everything else.

While this strategy might look like intentional griefing, it has been working so well that Janna top lane now has a 60% win rate in high-level games (Master and above). Thus, players have been asking Riot Games to provide a fix as it is annoying to be on the receiving end of this strategy.

However, after days of silence, a developer at League of Legends has mentioned that they are aware of the issue. It is their priority to stop this cheese that high-elo players are doing.

However, it seems that the developers are unsure how to fix this problem. They can do something extreme, but that might damage the experience for everyone. Therefore, they will wait and figure out something that will conclusively put an end to this without spoiling the experience.

