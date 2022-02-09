League of Legends patch 12.4 prenotes: Illaoi and Neeko buffs, support item adjustments, and more

There will be an extensive number of balance updates in League of Legends patch 12.4 as Riot Games is looking to introduce numerous champion nerfs and buffs this time around.

The primary focus for next week’s update will be on the top and bottom lane. Champions like Aatrox, Illaoi, Ashe, Lucian, Kalista, and Zeri will also see a lot of updates hitting their kit.

Phlox @RiotPhlox Hello hello!



12.4 with content is here, some spicy changes for sure.



To note, these are some quicker changes to pull down the support item top meta. I don't expect these to be the last of the changes in the space, but any larger ones need more time to validate.

Zeri, the latest Zaunite ADC, will see an extensive number of nerfs hitting her kit. This will be the third update in a row in which Riot Games will tone down her capabilities and make her more balanced for season 12.

Additionally, the developers will also look to address the ‘Smite Janna Top’ funnel strategy. However, they will not be introducing changes to her kit directly.

There will be adjustments to the support items that will implement additional minion farming penalties, as well as reduced gold from Objective Bounties.

Kampsycho @Kampsycho

AS buff is weird on a caster🤷



I wish it was something like:

Tentacle smashes reduce Illaoi P CD

P has ammo system

R applies E debuff minus the slow



AS buff is weird on a caster🤷

I wish it was something like:

Tentacle smashes reduce Illaoi P CD

P has ammo system

R applies E debuff minus the slow

Better than last time though!

However, it’s important to keep in mind that the changes suggested by Riot Phlox in the Twitter post are tentative. These changes are expected to make their way to the League of Legends PBE. However, they may not be fully reflected in the official patch notes since Riot may decide to make changes in the meantime.

League of Legends patch 12.4 prenotes

1) League of Legends Champion Buffs

Aatrox

Sweet Spot Damage Amp: 50% >>> 60%

Illaoi

Base: AS/Ratio: 0.571 >>> 0.625

AS/Ratio: 0.571 >>> 0.625 W: Max Health Damage: 2% per 100 AD >>> 4% per 100 AD

Amumu

E DR: 2/4/6/8/10 >>> 5 / 7 / 9 / 11 / 13

Ashe

R: Missile Speed: 1600 >>> 1500 + 200/s (max 2100)

Lucian

Q Mana Cost: 50 / 60/ 70/ 80 / 90 >>> 48 / 56 / 64 / 72 / 80

Kalista

Armor: 21 >>> 24

Xayah

E Crit Damage Multiplier: 0.5% per 1% Crit Chance >>> 0 / 5% per 1% Crit Chance

Sett

HP/Ivl: 93 >>> 100

Rumble

Armor: 31 >>> 36

Neeko

Hitbox Size: 80 >>> 65

80 >>> 65 Q Additional Pop Damage: 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 / 120 >>> 40 / 65 / 90 / 115 / 140

40 / 60 / 80 / 100 / 120 >>> 40 / 65 / 90 / 115 / 140 W CD: 20 / 19 / 18 / 17 / 16 >>> 16 / 15 / 14 / 13 / 12

Nami

E Nerf Revert E Magic Damage: 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 >>> 25 / 40 / 55 / 70 / 85

Kampsycho @Kampsycho



in patch 9.13, her E was also made to be toxic to play against, you can't even break it anymore.



This reduced counterplay and time illaoi had to break the vessel, making it worst for both laners.



in patch 9.13, her E was also made to be toxic to play against, you can't even break it anymore.

This reduced counterplay and time illaoi had to break the vessel, making it worst for both laners.

Wouldn't it be better to Tweak & shift her power?

2) League of Legends Champion Nerfs

Zeri:

Q Burst Fire

Uncharged right click damage: 15-40(+4% AP) >>> 10 - 25 (+3% AP)

Uncharged right click low health mult: 4x >>> 6x

Right click Slow duration: 1.5s >>> 1s

Right click slow amount: 20 - 40% >>> 14 - 50%

Q base Damage: 10-30 > > > 9-25

Q base damage can now crit

Q excess AS to AD conversion:: 50% >>> 60% (70% efficiency >>> 84%)

W Ultrashock Laser

Cooldown :: 10 >>> 13 - 9

E Spark Surge

Cooldown: 23-17 >>> 23-19 • CD reduction per champion hit with an attack or ability: 1.5s >>> 1s

R Lightning Crash

Attack Speed :: 30-40% >>> 30%

Mundo

AD/Ivl: 4.2 >>> 3.5

4.2 >>> 3.5 R CD: 110 / 100 / 90 >>> 110 at all ranks

Qiyana

P Bonus AD Ratio: 55% >>> 40%

Veigar

Armor: 23 >>> 21 Armor / LvI: 3/5 >>> 4 E CD: 18 /16.5 / 15/ 13.5/ 12 >>> 20 / 18/ 16 / 14 / 12

Blitzcrank

HP Regen: 8.5 >>> 7.5

Nunu & Willump

Q Healing from Champions: 80% >>> 60%

Master Yi:

Investigating more targeted changes, nothing this patch

3) League of Legends System Adjustments

Support Item Solo

Minion Farming Penalty: 4 minions per minute >>> 2 per minute until 5m, 4 per minute rest of game CS Bounties now adjust based on the number of income items on each team

Objective Bounty gold leads are halved when you have two or more support items on a team

Objective Bounty Linger:15s >>> 5s

Farming Penalty is more severe early

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh