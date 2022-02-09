League of Legends patch 12.4 prenotes: Illaoi and Neeko buffs, support item adjustments, and more

There will be an extensive number of balance updates in League of Legends patch 12.4 as Riot Games is looking to introduce numerous champion nerfs and buffs this time around.
The primary focus for next week’s update will be on the top and bottom lane. Champions like Aatrox, Illaoi, Ashe, Lucian, Kalista, and Zeri will also see a lot of updates hitting their kit.
Zeri, the latest Zaunite ADC, will see an extensive number of nerfs hitting her kit. This will be the third update in a row in which Riot Games will tone down her capabilities and make her more balanced for season 12.
Additionally, the developers will also look to address the ‘Smite Janna Top’ funnel strategy. However, they will not be introducing changes to her kit directly.
There will be adjustments to the support items that will implement additional minion farming penalties, as well as reduced gold from Objective Bounties.
However, it’s important to keep in mind that the changes suggested by Riot Phlox in the Twitter post are tentative. These changes are expected to make their way to the League of Legends PBE. However, they may not be fully reflected in the official patch notes since Riot may decide to make changes in the meantime.
League of Legends patch 12.4 prenotes
1) League of Legends Champion Buffs
Aatrox
- Sweet Spot Damage Amp: 50% >>> 60%
Illaoi
- Base: AS/Ratio: 0.571 >>> 0.625
- W: Max Health Damage: 2% per 100 AD >>> 4% per 100 AD
Amumu
- E DR: 2/4/6/8/10 >>> 5 / 7 / 9 / 11 / 13
Ashe
- R: Missile Speed: 1600 >>> 1500 + 200/s (max 2100)
Lucian
- Q Mana Cost: 50 / 60/ 70/ 80 / 90 >>> 48 / 56 / 64 / 72 / 80
Kalista
- Armor: 21 >>> 24
Xayah
- E Crit Damage Multiplier: 0.5% per 1% Crit Chance >>> 0 / 5% per 1% Crit Chance
Sett
- HP/Ivl: 93 >>> 100
Rumble
- Armor: 31 >>> 36
Neeko
- Hitbox Size: 80 >>> 65
- Q Additional Pop Damage: 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 / 120 >>> 40 / 65 / 90 / 115 / 140
- W CD: 20 / 19 / 18 / 17 / 16 >>> 16 / 15 / 14 / 13 / 12
Nami
- E Nerf Revert E Magic Damage: 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 >>> 25 / 40 / 55 / 70 / 85
2) League of Legends Champion Nerfs
Zeri:
Q Burst Fire
- Uncharged right click damage: 15-40(+4% AP) >>> 10 - 25 (+3% AP)
- Uncharged right click low health mult: 4x >>> 6x
- Right click Slow duration: 1.5s >>> 1s
- Right click slow amount: 20 - 40% >>> 14 - 50%
- Q base Damage: 10-30 > > > 9-25
- Q base damage can now crit
- Q excess AS to AD conversion:: 50% >>> 60% (70% efficiency >>> 84%)
W Ultrashock Laser
- Cooldown :: 10 >>> 13 - 9
E Spark Surge
- Cooldown: 23-17 >>> 23-19 • CD reduction per champion hit with an attack or ability: 1.5s >>> 1s
R Lightning Crash
- Attack Speed :: 30-40% >>> 30%
Mundo
- AD/Ivl: 4.2 >>> 3.5
- R CD: 110 / 100 / 90 >>> 110 at all ranks
Qiyana
- P Bonus AD Ratio: 55% >>> 40%
Veigar
- Armor: 23 >>> 21 Armor / LvI: 3/5 >>> 4 E CD: 18 /16.5 / 15/ 13.5/ 12 >>> 20 / 18/ 16 / 14 / 12
Blitzcrank
- HP Regen: 8.5 >>> 7.5
Nunu & Willump
- Q Healing from Champions: 80% >>> 60%
Master Yi:
- Investigating more targeted changes, nothing this patch
3) League of Legends System Adjustments
Support Item Solo
- Minion Farming Penalty: 4 minions per minute >>> 2 per minute until 5m, 4 per minute rest of game CS Bounties now adjust based on the number of income items on each team
- Objective Bounty gold leads are halved when you have two or more support items on a team
- Objective Bounty Linger:15s >>> 5s
- Farming Penalty is more severe early