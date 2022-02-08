League of Legends patch 12.4 preview highlights buffs to Aatrox, Rumble, and Xayah

League of Legends patch 12.4, set to arrive next week, will look to introduce extensive champion updates.

Around eighteen champions will receive buffs this time around, while Riot Games look to focus more on buffing some of the more underwhelming picks of Season 12.

Phlox @RiotPhlox Patch Preview for 12.4!



Some pretty fun buffs and nerfs coming through, any champs we missed?



As an aside, we're still watching fighter items to see if they need any adjustments but there's nothing immediate there.

Aatrox, Sett, and Rumble will be some top laners who will get a bit of love from the developers in 12.4. Xayah, Kalista, Lucian, and Ashe will also have their names on the buff list, as these marksmen have not been doing too well in the botlane from the start of the new season.

On the other side of the list, Zeri will again be in for some nerfs, as Riot is considering adding her name to one more patch. She still feels a bit over-tuned, and hopefully, the next batch of nerfs will help balance her further.

Before moving onto the list, it’s important to note that all the names mentioned are tentative, and the official patch might differ significantly from this preview.

League of Legends patch 12.4 preview

Kampsycho @Kampsycho

UnlikeACertainSomeoneIAlsoMainFeelsBadMan



Hope the buffs are creative and not just numbers being shifted around, since she's too reliant on her E, Maybe revert and shift power?



Also Ik Nunu, but who Df is William?

twitter.com/Kampsycho/stat… Kampsycho @Kampsycho

I didn't think it would affect her this badly..

She's litterally in last place with Renekton, Yikes!!

@RiotPhlox LETS GO SHE'S FINALLY GETTING SOME LOVE

Hope the buffs are creative and not just numbers being shifted around, since she's too reliant on her E, Maybe revert and shift power?

Also Ik Nunu, but who Df is William?

1) Champion buffs

Aatrox

Illaoi

Amumu

Ashe

Lucian

Kalista

Xayah

Sett

Rumble

Neeko

Nami E nerf revert

Riot will focus a lot more on buffing some of the more underwhelming champions and helping them make their way back into the meta in League of Legends Season 12. Top lane and marksmen will be the priority for 12.4, and the developer will look to open up more champion options for both roles.

2) Champion nerfs

Zeri

Mundo

Qiyana

Veigar

Blitzcrank

Nunu and Willump

Master Yi

It will be pretty interesting to see the type of nerfs that the developers look to bring to Zeri’s kit in 12.4. Qiyana and Veigar nerfs are also on the cards, but there is still a bit of uncertainty around the type of nerfs hitting their kit.

3) System adjustments

Support item Sololane

Changes to support items for sololane will finally look to tackle the Janna Smite top exploit, one of the most broken and overwhelming strats in the game. Hopefully, the updates arriving in 12.4 will look to address the funnel strategy breaking LoL.

Edited by Ravi Iyer