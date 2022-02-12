League of Legends developers provide insight on balancing Renata post-release if her revive ability turns out overpowered

Renata Glasc will be released on February 16, 2022, along with League of Legends patch 12.4. She is arguably one of the most interesting supports ever created by the developers.

However, the developers are worried that her W ability, called "Bailout," can revive allies, which might become a problem once she is released. As a result, the developers have released a set of balancing ideas in case her revive skill turns out to be too much of an issue.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends



Details here: Quick Gameplay Thoughts 2/11: Ever wonder how we prepare for new champions? Here's part of our process for Renata Glasc's release!Details here: riot.com/3oH01uZ Quick Gameplay Thoughts 2/11: Ever wonder how we prepare for new champions? Here's part of our process for Renata Glasc's release!➡ Details here: riot.com/3oH01uZ https://t.co/i8Cxg9oiOj

The developers claim that they will continue to monitor Renata as they do with every other champion, but they will remain a bit prepared in case things end up going south.

Full list of balancing plans that League of Legends developers have planned ahead of Renata's release within League of Legends

The other League of Legends champions that have a revive ability like Renata are Akshan and Zilean. It is well-known that in Akshan's case, the ability was so obnoxious that the developers had to ban that champion permanently from the 2021 World Championships.

Even today, Akshan's revive ability is a menace to face, and it was only recently that the developers managed to nerf it a little bit. However, in Akshan's case, he still has to kill enemies that killed an ally in order to revive the dead champions.

In Renata's case, her revive ability is a basic skill. This means she can use it whenever she feels like it. Obviously, there is a workaround as the champion she revives only stays alive for a few seconds.

Mizuman @LitWitch7 @LeagueOfLegends I assume you plan how you'll slowly nerf the new champs over time so as to maximize initial sales without everyone realizing you release them over powered on purpose. @LeagueOfLegends I assume you plan how you'll slowly nerf the new champs over time so as to maximize initial sales without everyone realizing you release them over powered on purpose.

If the champion she revives kills an enemy, then they get resurrected permanently. Otherwise, the champion that does get revived will simply burn down their health bar and die once again.

However, the duration of that burn and the time window between which each champion can be revived is definitely an issue. As of now, it is not known how broken this ability will be.

In case the ability does turn out to be too overpowered, then the plans that the developers have to fix it are provided in the screenshot below:

Balancing ideas in place to ensure Renata does not become too difficult to deal with post-release (Image via Riot Games)

These balancing ideas definitely look quite good, even though it will entirely depend on Renata and how well she plays out once released. If she turns out to be perfectly balanced, then no changes will be required.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, as is well-known to players, "perfectly balanced" is a phrase that is an oxymoron within League of Legends.

Edited by R. Elahi