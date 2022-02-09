“Zeri the carry is very unfair”: League of Legends developers outline extensive nerfs for the Zaunite in patch 12.4 preview

League of Legends’ latest bot lane Zaunite, Zeri, is again nominated for another round of nerfs in the upcoming patch update.

Version 12.4 of the MOBA will see lots of balance changes heading towards the Rift, with the developers focusing more on helping the top and bot lanes have a balanced meta in the new season.

However, out of all the changes being considered for patch 12.4, Zeri will receive the majority. This will be the third time in a row that the MOBA’s newest champion is facing a nerf to her kit.

August UwU @RiotAugust Zeri the carry is very unfairy we're nerfing her kit to make ranked games less scary. Zeri the carry is very unfairy we're nerfing her kit to make ranked games less scary. https://t.co/k4wjWHIcVN

Zeri had been pretty over-tuned from the very first day of her launch, and her interactions with items like the Runnan’s Hurricane had made her one of the most oppressive AD carries in the game.

Fortunately, the League of Legends developers are looking to balance, and hopefully, the upcoming changes in 12.4 will be the final set of nerfs she receives in a while.

All Zeri changes coming in League of Legends patch 12.4

Phlox @RiotPhlox Hello hello!



12.4 with content is here, some spicy changes for sure.



To note, these are some quicker changes to pull down the support item top meta. I don't expect these to be the last of the changes in the space, but any larger ones need more time to validate. Hello hello!12.4 with content is here, some spicy changes for sure.To note, these are some quicker changes to pull down the support item top meta. I don't expect these to be the last of the changes in the space, but any larger ones need more time to validate. https://t.co/mkuhtHtHVl

Zeri will receive nerfs to all her abilities as Riot Games looks to push her towards a more crit-focused build and reduce her mobility as much as possible.

It’s important to note that while these updates will hit the League of Legends PBE, they are tentative. The developers might look to tweak them as the official patch date approaches, meaning they might not reflect entirely in the official patch notes for 12.4.

Q Burst Fire

Uncharged right click damage: 15-40(+4% AP) >>> 10 - 25 (+3% AP)

Uncharged right click low health mult: 4x >>> 6x

Right click Slow duration: 1.5s >>> 1s

Right click slow amount: 20 - 40% >>> 14 - 50%

Q base Damage: 10-30 > > > 9-25

Q base damage can now crit

Q excess AS to AD conversion:: 50% >>> 60% (70% efficiency >>> 84%)

W Ultrashock Laser

Cooldown :: 10 >>> 13 - 9

E Spark Surge

Cooldown: 23-17 >>> 23-19 • CD reduction per champion hit with an attack or ability: 1.5s >>> 1s

R Lightning Crash

Also Read Article Continues below

Attack Speed :: 30-40% >>> 30%

Edited by Ravi Iyer