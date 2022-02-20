LS leaving Cloud9 after only two weeks into  LCS 2022 spring split shocks the League of Legends community

Nick "LS" De Cesare joined Cloud9 as the head coach for their League of Legends roster in December. He was supposed to be a breath of fresh air who would take Cloud9 to new heights.

However, after only two weeks into the LCS 2022 spring split, it seems things have taken a turn for the worse. Cloud9 suddenly announced that LS was released from the team, resulting in a massive shock for the entire community.

Cloud9 @Cloud9 LS has been released from Cloud9 and Max Waldo has been promoted to the LCS Head Coach position.



We would like to thank LS for his contributions to the team and wish him the best. LS has been released from Cloud9 and Max Waldo has been promoted to the LCS Head Coach position.We would like to thank LS for his contributions to the team and wish him the best.

LS was quite highly respected by both Cloud9 officials and the LCS community. Thus, fans are quite perplexed on what exactly might have happened that led to such an incident.

Fans show solidarity towards LS after he confirms departure from Cloud9's League of Legends team

The team itself announced the initial news regarding LS's departure from Cloud9. At first, several felt that the tweet was a joke as professional esports teams have a habit of playing around on social media.

However, things became dire when fans slowly realized that it was not a joke and that the departure was legitimate. Eventually, LS confirmed that it was true and no longer with the team.

The entire League of Legends community was shocked as LS leaving the team made no sense. No proper reason was provided, which made fans even more worried.

Trennt @Trenntlol @Cloud9 Unless LS did something horrible (which I don't see him doing) I will no longer be supporting C9, you bait him as well as players into joining. Feel bad for the C9 social media team but one else with the org. @Cloud9 Unless LS did something horrible (which I don't see him doing) I will no longer be supporting C9, you bait him as well as players into joining. Feel bad for the C9 social media team but one else with the org.

Starlight137 @Starlight137OP @Trenntlol



There must be a reason for such a drastic and sudden change. @Cloud9 Something must have happened. They are shooting themselves in the foot now and they know it.There must be a reason for such a drastic and sudden change. @Trenntlol @Cloud9 Something must have happened. They are shooting themselves in the foot now and they know it. There must be a reason for such a drastic and sudden change.

The biggest surprise was the fact that LS was not doing anything wrong. He had certain ideas which he was trying out and they were working. Soraka and Ivern mid were a bit off-traditional, but they got the team wins.

However, it is possible that the officials did not like those and thus, they wanted him to depart. No one knows, and thus fans have shown nothing but solidarity for LS.

Everyone, including professionals, mentioned his work ethics and that he was the right man for the job. They showcased their feelings, claiming that LS leaving was hard to accept.

LS @LSXYZ9 I set out to show some things were possible (gameplay/draft/etc) & in that short time I believe we were able to show a glimpse of it. Even though the journey ends, I still feel satisfied that the team & players were able to showcase what we had, and knowing alot more was possible I set out to show some things were possible (gameplay/draft/etc) & in that short time I believe we were able to show a glimpse of it. Even though the journey ends, I still feel satisfied that the team & players were able to showcase what we had, and knowing alot more was possible

LS @LSXYZ9 The players and staff are all exceptional and I have no doubt they can achieve great things. I genuinely hope nothing but the best for them and hope they find success. The players and staff are all exceptional and I have no doubt they can achieve great things. I genuinely hope nothing but the best for them and hope they find success.

The team might clarify the matter over the next few days, and fans will get a better picture. However, there is no denying that LS's knowledge would have led to something different within Cloud9.

Chronoire @TetrisChemist @stevenss196



they cut doublelift, meteos, and sneaky from being co casters and then boot LS. no reason to pay attention to anyone @LSXYZ9 i just won't watch LCS again nowthey cut doublelift, meteos, and sneaky from being co casters and then boot LS. no reason to pay attention to anyone @stevenss196 @LSXYZ9 i just won't watch LCS again nowthey cut doublelift, meteos, and sneaky from being co casters and then boot LS. no reason to pay attention to anyone

Max Waldo has been appointed as the coach for Cloud9 and will be in charge of the remainder of the LCS 2022 spring split.

Edited by Srijan Sen