League of Legends LEC 2022 Week 6 standings: Underdogs take center-stage, big teams stumble

League of Legends LEC 2022's week six has officially ended. While every week within this competition is filled with some brand new surprises, this particular week was a shocker.

This is because it was the week where the underdogs finally started their redemption arc, and the big names began to show weakness. Teams like Astralis and SK Gaming showed up significantly and proved to make the league even more competitive.

On the other hand, G2 Esports ended up having a disastrous weekend as some of their flaws got exposed quite badly. Fnatic redeemed their week after a loss on Friday, but the MAD Lions continue to struggle daily.

Overview of week six results at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split

The standings after week 6 of League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split are provided below:

LEC 2022 Spring Split overall Standings Team Games Played Win Loss Rogue 13 11 2 Fnatic 13 9 4 Misfits Gaming 13 9 4 G2 Esports 13 8 5 EXCEL 13 7 6 Team Vitality 13 6 7 MAD Lions 13 5 8 SK Gaming 13 5 8 Team BDS 13 3 10 Astralis 13 2 11

Thus, as things stand, Rogue is still at the very top because of their impressive run during the first half of the round-robin. They did lose two games in week 5, but the team seems to be back in form once more.

Fnatic ended up dropping points against Astralis this week but redeemed themselves with a win against G2 Esports. The team has had a few issues in terms of planning and consistency, but they are looking stronger day by day.

G2 Esports looked fantastic the previous weekend, but they faltered a bit this week. They have lost both their games and will need to get back on the drawing board once more.

Misfits Gaming shows up in style as they are the silent watchers in this split. The team has never been at the forefront. However, they are slowly making their way to the top of the table.

Week 6 will be accredited to SK Gaming, who managed to win their games in a dominating fashion. They look much sharper and are making the race to the playoffs quite spicy at the bottom of the table.

EXCEL is also looking sharp after the inclusion of Mikyx and is determined to book a playoff birth this time. The MAD Lions, however, are looking relatively poor. They have been losing games every week, and after an impressive 2021 season, they seem to have wholly lost their plot.

