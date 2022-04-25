“It was $10,000,000 a year”: Mizkif talks about a gambling sponsor

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" revealed that he was offered an exorbitant sponsorship to promote a gambling-affiliated livestream.

During a recent broadcast, Mizkif reacted to a video by YouTuber Phillion, titled "The Puppets of Online Gambling."

The 25-minute-long video focused on gambling content that is prevalent on Twitch and other media platforms. Twitch streamers like Tyler "TrainwrecksTV," Adin Ross, and Mizkif himself were featured in it.

As the Twitch influencer reacted to the video, Mizkif mentioned that he was recently offered a life-changing gambling sponsorship. Revealing the total amount he was offered by the gambling company, the streamer said:

"It was $10,000,000 a year."

Mizkif talks about a gambling sponsorship that he was offered recently

Timestamp: 02:17:47

Streamer group One True King's (OTK) co-founder was hosting a livestream on April 25, 2022. During the initial moments of the stream, the Twitch streamer reacted to a ton of content suggested by his viewers.

One video happened to be Phillion's video talking about online gambling and its effects. In the video, a small clip of the streamer played where he spoke about a gambling sponsor who had offered him $35,000 to promote their website.

The Austin, Texas native laughed looking at the clip and said that was offered a new gambling sponsorship last week. According to him:

"Heh, dude, that's so last year. That's so last year and that's actually so last week. I got another offer for a gambling sponsor and you know what's crazy?"

The content creator sighed and paused for a few seconds. He then continued:

"What's crazy, it's chat, you got to understand something, I am a human. You have to understand that I am a human and that I am also f***ing 27 years old and to see these numbers... I'll be blunt with you, did I think about and consider doing it? I did, I did consider doing it."

After mentioning that he was intrigued to take on the gambling sponsorship, the 27-year-old Twitch streamer talked about the primary reason of him almost accepting the deal:

"Yes, I did. I was like, this money is not only money, it's money for generational wealth. It would change my family and my whole life and everything forever and ever. It is an ungodly amount of money that will set not only the tone for me, you know, I could donate some of it to charity, I could look good doing it."

Mizkif then spoke about the requirements of the sponsorship and how much it would end up paying him:

"It was not even a lot of time. It was 15 hours a month. 15 hours a month for $10,000,000 a year."

Viewers in his Twitch chat went berserk after hearing what the streamer had to say. Reacting to his audience, the streamer said:

"I know! Yes. And I'm not going to lie to you, bro, I thought about it and you guys all saying f***ing do it, it's not making it easier! I didn't think you guys would be saying that. I don't know."

Mizkif resumed watching the 25-minute-long video and continued to stream for the six more hours.

Reddit reacts to streamer's gambling sponsorship

A reaction thread on Reddit received more than 250 comments where users laid out their thoughts regarding the streamer's recent sponsor.

Some Redditors felt that streamers would end up taking sponsorship deals.

The OTK member is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch who is currently ranked as the sixth English channel on the platform. He garners an average viewership of 40k viewers and has amassed around 1.9 million followers.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan