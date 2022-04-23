Quin69 has been banned on Twitch for third time

Quin69 was handed his third ban from Twitch on April 23. The streamer received a second suspension for making disrespectful remarks against women earlier this year.

The reason for his latest suspension is unknown, but fans speculated a couple of explanations for the move from the livestreaming site.

Social media reacts to Quin69 getting banned on Twitch

Audiences on social media forums like Twitter and Reddit were not surprised to see Quin getting banned from the purple platform once again.

The content creator himself commented on the automated account that notifies the streamer bans:

Many fans pleaded with him to stop getting banned so often as they were worried that the content creator would land up getting a permanent suspension due to his shenanigans.

Mikupai @Mikupai_ @quinrex @StreamerBans bro, please can you stop getting banned? i'm trying to have a daily streamer to watch @quinrex @StreamerBans bro, please can you stop getting banned? i'm trying to have a daily streamer to watch

Deathclaim @Deathclaim @quinrex @StreamerBans can you like not get perma'd before I finish my fanmade game? @quinrex @StreamerBans can you like not get perma'd before I finish my fanmade game? https://t.co/cjN0Smjmra

A few joked that Quin can now peacefully play League of Legends without getting stream sniped. He was recently permanently banned from the title for evading a 14-day suspension.

Some called his ban a paid vacation.

Clint @Two_Tec @quinrex @StreamerBans my man. enjoy the vaca my man. enjoy the vaca @quinrex @StreamerBans 😂 my man. enjoy the vaca

The Twitter user below provided a reasonable take on the streamer's ban and suggested he take a break to re-evaluate things. According to them, Quin has gone off the rails recently and recommended he take an extended break like Asmongold usually does.

Vit @Vitensby @quinrex @StreamerBans Quin, you gotta take a break and reevaluate things. I have been a fan of the stream since the D3 R1 monk ladder grind. As a rando on the net, you have gone off the rails man. Chillax and have fun with your family for a while. Pull an asmongold and bugger off for clarity for a bit @quinrex @StreamerBans Quin, you gotta take a break and reevaluate things. I have been a fan of the stream since the D3 R1 monk ladder grind. As a rando on the net, you have gone off the rails man. Chillax and have fun with your family for a while. Pull an asmongold and bugger off for clarity for a bit

Many Twitter users were surprised that the streamer was banned again and thought that him getting barred so often was not a good thing.

Other reactions in the Twitter thread hoped that Quin69 would be handed a permanent suspension.

A reaction thread following Quin's ban on the subreddit LivestreamFails managed to get more than 800 upvotes and 240 comments at the time of writing.

Some Redditors provided their thoughts regarding the creator's recent content, feeling that Quin did not have a filter. A few of them mentioned that he should imitate the Swedish streamer Forsen by not saying anything.

Some wanted to know the context of the ban, and users speculated on the reason for his suspension.

Many Redditors suggested Quin69 have a look at his own subreddit and take meaningful advice from his long-time viewers.

No official statement from the side of Twitch or Quin69 has been provided at the time of writing. Interestingly, Twitch has banned several streamers like Sodapoppin, Veibae, and Adin Ross over the past month.

