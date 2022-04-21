Twitch community speculates real reason why Adin Ross might have been banned indefinitely

Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. He currently has 5.8 million followers on his Twitch channel and garners an average viewership of more than 45k viewers per stream.

The Twitch content creator was handed an indefinite suspension from the livestreaming platform on April 21, 2022. One of the speculated reasons for his ban from the platform was due to him using a homophobic slur on stream.

Adin Ross has been banned on Twitch for allegedly using a homophobic slur on stream

The inception of this controversy can be traced back to April 12, when several Twitter users shared a 50-second-long clip featuring streamers YourRAGE and Adin Ross.

In the clip, Adin can be heard using a homophobic slur while conversing with YouRAGE.

After he dropped the f-word on stream, the Twitch streamer's community members started to joke around by referring to him as Allen Moss instead of Adin Ross.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin Ross has been accused of saying a homophobic slur (f word) on YourRAGE’s stream while not aware he was live. As a joke chat began referring to him as Allen Moss instead of Adin Ross Adin Ross has been accused of saying a homophobic slur (f word) on YourRAGE’s stream while not aware he was live. As a joke chat began referring to him as Allen Moss instead of Adin Ross https://t.co/HOXSriNDJ3

This Twitter thread gained a lot of traction on the social media platform as many fans and streamers provided their stance on the controversy.

YourRAGE replied to the thread by stating that Adin was not present in the clip and it was his high school friend who had spoken the homophobic slur on stream.

YourRAGE @YourRAGEz @JakeSucky that was my friend from highschool not Adin Ross You FED. @JakeSucky that was my friend from highschool not Adin Ross You FED.

Twitch streamer and content creator YourFellowArab hopped in on the conversation and provided more context for the clip.

According to him, the clip featured a common friend who goes by the name Kyle. Kyle tried to impersonate and copy Adin Ross because of the latter's immense popularity.

Arab @YourFellowArab @YourRAGEz



Ever since Adin popped off he's been trying to imitate him to not feel left out cuz he's the only one out of our trio that didn't make it in social media. @JakeSucky I went to school with YourRAGE & can confirm that was kyle from high school, buddy used to eat Elmer's glue in the corner.Ever since Adin popped off he's been trying to imitate him to not feel left out cuz he's the only one out of our trio that didn't make it in social media. @YourRAGEz @JakeSucky I went to school with YourRAGE & can confirm that was kyle from high school, buddy used to eat Elmer's glue in the corner. Ever since Adin popped off he's been trying to imitate him to not feel left out cuz he's the only one out of our trio that didn't make it in social media.

A Reddit thread on the subreddit LSF gained a lot of traction following Adin's recent ban. Some users on the platform provided additional reasons for the American content creator's indefinite suspension:

Adin tweeted out a statement regarding his ban and was unsure of the reason for his ban. The said tweet has since been deleted from the social media platform.

AdinRoss confirming the reason for his Twitch ban (Image via AdinRoss/Twitter)

According to Twitch's statement, Adin was banned for using hateful slurs, hate symbols, or hate group emblems without context or in a harmful manner.

Jake Lucky followed up Adin's statement and stated that the latter blatantly lied about him now knowing the reason for his ban.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin Ross blatantly lying about not knowing why he was banned by Twitch. Lmao what a surprise Adin Ross blatantly lying about not knowing why he was banned by Twitch. Lmao what a surprise

A few minutes later, he posted the following update.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin deleted this so maybe he found out why he got banned. Adin deleted this so maybe he found out why he got banned. https://t.co/RKWTWMhi4B

Adin is one of the latest streamers on the platform who was struck with a ban hammer. Earlier this month, VTuber Veibae and her close friend Chance "Sodapoppin" were suspended from the platform, amongst other streamers.

