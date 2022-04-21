“He shouldn’t have said that”: Fans react as Adin Ross is handed Twitch ban for using a homophobic slur

Twitch streamer and content creator Adin Ross was handed an indefinite suspension from the livestreaming platform on April 21, 2022.

A clip of Adin went viral on the social media platform earlier this month. It featured the American content creator allegedly dropping a homophobic slur while he was conversing with YourRAGE on stream:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin Ross has been accused of saying a homophobic slur (f word) on YourRAGE’s stream while not aware he was live. As a joke chat began referring to him as Allen Moss instead of Adin Ross Adin Ross has been accused of saying a homophobic slur (f word) on YourRAGE’s stream while not aware he was live. As a joke chat began referring to him as Allen Moss instead of Adin Ross https://t.co/HOXSriNDJ3

It is speculated that this clip is one of the main reasons why the Twitch content creator was banned from the platform. Many fans were disappointed that Adin used a slur on the stream:

Social media reacts to Adin Ross getting banned from Twitch

On April 12, after the clip which showcased Adin saying a homophobic slur went viral on Twitter, content creator YourRAGE came out to defend Adin by stating that it was not him in the clip:

YourRAGE @YourRAGEz @JakeSucky that was my friend from highschool not Adin Ross You FED. @JakeSucky that was my friend from highschool not Adin Ross You FED.

However, earlier today, the streaming community was notified that Adin Ross had been banned from the platform after an announcement from the automated Twitter account StreamerBans:

This thread received more than 400 comments, and users provided their thoughts on the famous content creator's suspension from the livestreaming platform. Many users dissed Twitch as they thought the ban was unfair:

Others thought that Adin being banned from Twitch was a good thing:

BJ @BJagile @StreamerBans @adinross This is the best thing to happen at twitch. Guy needs help @StreamerBans @adinross This is the best thing to happen at twitch. Guy needs help

A few of them made fun of Adin's content:

A Reddit reaction thread with more than 2000 upvotes and 500 comments had been trending on the subreddit r/LiveStreamFail. Redditors wanted to know the context surrounding the ban:

Reddit user u/scattered_ideas presented two possible reasons for his ban, with one of them being Adin saying the homophobic slur on stream:

Some Redditors were concerned about Jake Lucky's direct messages on Twitter as he was one of the first people to share a viral clip of Adin saying the slur on stream:

A conversation thread surrounding the One True King (OTK) co-founding member Matthew "Mizkif" started to build up:

A few did not understand Adin's popularity on the streaming platform:

The Twitch streamer posted an update on his Twitter profile, but the tweet has since been deleted:

Adin Ross' statement regarding his ban (Image via AdinRoss/Twitter)

According to Twitch's statement, Adin was banned for using hateful slurs, hate symbols, or hate group emblems without context or in a harmful manner. He has been indefinitely banned from Twitch at the time of writing this article.

