"He's dramatizing": Twitch streamer Quin69 reacts to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court hearing

New Zealand-based Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" has given his 'hot take' on the ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial.

In a recent stream, Quintin pulled up a YouTube video posted by Law&Crime Network titled, "I did not punch you, I was hitting you" - Audio Recording Between Johnny Depp & Amber Heard. Ten minutes in, he was clipped commenting on Depp's testimony against Heard.

Quintin essentially downplayed Depp's statement, stating that the actor was 'dramatizing' the entire situation in his favor to make it seem more intense than it actually was:

"He's dramatizing. He's an actor, okay. He's making it sound more heavier and bad*** than it was."

Quintin then accused Depp of inventing his testimony solely to get away from Heard.

Viewers react to Quin69's 'hot take'

The internet did not take Quin69's 'hot take' lightly. This is not the first time the World of Warcraft star has been under cyber fire for his polarizing remarks, either.

Many viewers were quick to comment in a rage. Several agreed that Quintin's take only cemented the double-standard against men who suffer from domestic violence because their stories are not taken as seriously, which is exactly what Quintin did.

They also brought up prior instances where the streamer had made derogatory comments towards women and clearly has not seemed to change for the better despite facing repercussions in the past.

(image via r/LiveStreamFail)

Several viewers tried to justify his attitude by joking about his intelligence levels, signifying that fans should not expect much from the streamer.

But other viewers could not find justification for the situation at all, referencing past instances in which the streamer often found "terrible things hilarious:"

A few viewers acknowledged Quin69's moderator team, who, despite working for the streamer, did not agree with his words or actions for the majority of the time. In the clip above, it appears that the mods are the ones overlaying the stream with their own reactions to Quintin's commentary and are clearly 'not on his side.'

In May 2016, actress Amber Heard filed for divorce against actor and ex-husband Johnny Depp. She then filed a restraining order that same month, which eventually cascaded into a domestic violence case.

It wasn't until March 2019 that the narrative switched when Depp sued Heard for defamation, and the truth slowly unfolded. As it turns out, Heard was the perpetrator, and the defamation trial was officially launched last week as Depp began to tell his side of the story.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul