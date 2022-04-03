Why was Twitch streamer Quin69 permabanned on League of Legends?

Twitch streamer Quintin, popularly known as Quin69, recently shared that he has been banned from League of Legends. However, something worth noting here is that his new account, which he made to bypass the 14-day suspension he received on April 1, 2022, has been permabanned and not his primary account. The League of Legends streamer was first handed a 14-day suspension for intentionally losing or dying in-game due to 'stream sniping.'

Although stream sniping is certainly an offense in LoL, the automated system cannot do much about it unless Quin69 reports the snipers. But unfortunately, in this case, it wasn't really possible to report many of them, as the entire game was filled with those snipers. Naturally, this ruins the entire gaming experience for the LoL streamer, causing him to intentionally lose or die in the game.

Stream sniping is when other players watch the stream while playing against the streamer. This naturally gives them the upper hand in the match as they already know what move the other player is about to make. To put it simply, this gives them a complete insight into what Quin69 and his team were doing or even planning to do.

Quin69 is permanently banned from League of Legends after trying to bypass the 14-day suspension

While being a streamer has many peaks in terms of popularity and money, there are also many downsides to it. Playing any online game in front of millions of viewers can ruin a streamer's gameplay due to stream sniping. And that's exactly what happened to the popular League of Legends streamer, Quin69.

Quin @quinrex



but then go out of there way to permaban my temp borrowed account? do they just hate streamers??? what is @RiotSupport up to lmao? literally turning a blind eye to people abusing the report system & clearly breaking the rules in order to harass streamers...but then go out of there way to permaban my temp borrowed account? do they just hate streamers??? what is @RiotSupport up to lmao? literally turning a blind eye to people abusing the report system & clearly breaking the rules in order to harass streamers...but then go out of there way to permaban my temp borrowed account? do they just hate streamers??? https://t.co/6C5H19Spdz

The streamer got into hot water after creating a new account to bypass the existing 2-week suspension period. As fans might already know, creating a new account on LoL to bypass the existing suspension is definitely a violation of the League of Legends rules.

After getting a 2-week suspension, the Twitch streamer soon decided to create a new account to continue his streams. However, as expected, things didn't go well after that for him. His temporary account soon received a permanent ban on LoL.

Fans react to Quin's permanent ban

Surprisingly, the majority of fans are criticizing Quintin for jumping into something like this intentionally. As per the viewers, the Twitch streamer should have waited for a few days before creating a new account to bypass the suspension or just talk to RiotSupport regarding this matter.

Naturally, in most other situations, his loyal fan base would try to defend him, but not in this case. Many viewers/fans went on to express their disappointment on Twitter.

DatGuyFerra @CristianFerrar3 @Crysyn @quinrex @RiotSupport It's not ban evasion, the only way you're punished on ban evasion is if you're irl banned like Tyler was, the account he bought was most likely botted, those get banned when detected @Crysyn @quinrex @RiotSupport It's not ban evasion, the only way you're punished on ban evasion is if you're irl banned like Tyler was, the account he bought was most likely botted, those get banned when detected

Rikh @RikhGaming @quinrex @RiotSupport i mean this one was kinda given, talking about buying accs on stream for 2 hours then playing on a "borrowed" fresh acc not sure what u expected here @quinrex @RiotSupport i mean this one was kinda given, talking about buying accs on stream for 2 hours then playing on a "borrowed" fresh acc not sure what u expected here

Capac Amaru @CapacAmaru @quinrex



It was a pretty good reason to ditch them. @RiotSupport They permanently banned my original account for saying a feeder was acting like an idiot.It was a pretty good reason to ditch them. @quinrex @RiotSupport They permanently banned my original account for saying a feeder was acting like an idiot.It was a pretty good reason to ditch them.

Austin Gray @Austin_Khaz @quinrex

2. You tried to dodge your suspension. Had you talked to support directly, probably wouldnt have happened.

3. account sharing is against TOS

4. Inting is auto-detected and auto-banned. @RiotSupport 1. You int damn near every match you get into, seeing no fault in your gameplay, hardstuck iron2. You tried to dodge your suspension. Had you talked to support directly, probably wouldnt have happened.3. account sharing is against TOS4. Inting is auto-detected and auto-banned. @quinrex @RiotSupport 1. You int damn near every match you get into, seeing no fault in your gameplay, hardstuck iron2. You tried to dodge your suspension. Had you talked to support directly, probably wouldnt have happened.3. account sharing is against TOS4. Inting is auto-detected and auto-banned.

Glenn | Vervelight Design @theVerveLight @quinrex



I fear you're shouting into the wind at an automated system, like yelling at an electric door. @RiotSupport Your int ban, is an automated system detecting int'ing, multiple reports doesn't do anything without the system detecting int'ing gameplay. The same happens for this bot system.I fear you're shouting into the wind at an automated system, like yelling at an electric door. @quinrex @RiotSupport Your int ban, is an automated system detecting int'ing, multiple reports doesn't do anything without the system detecting int'ing gameplay. The same happens for this bot system. I fear you're shouting into the wind at an automated system, like yelling at an electric door.

Riael ⚔️ @RKratek @theVerveLight @quinrex



Their bans are based on reports, they went out of their way QQing that I'm scripting and my ban is permanent and they won't EVER remove it (...) @RiotSupport That's simply not true I have a plenty games where I run it down and I've never been banned once in the past 10 years.Their bans are based on reports, they went out of their way QQing that I'm scripting and my ban is permanent and they won't EVER remove it (...) @theVerveLight @quinrex @RiotSupport That's simply not true I have a plenty games where I run it down and I've never been banned once in the past 10 years.Their bans are based on reports, they went out of their way QQing that I'm scripting and my ban is permanent and they won't EVER remove it (...)

ValliValli @viovallo1 @quinrex

Yeah you ban them again.



Deserved or not of course, this is the same, questionable ban - yeah. But ban evading and getting permad, own fault.



Glad the League arc is over - for now @RiotSupport What do you do with people that ban evade because of some ban you did while malding?Yeah you ban them again.Deserved or not of course, this is the same, questionable ban - yeah. But ban evading and getting permad, own fault.Glad the League arc is over - for now @quinrex @RiotSupport What do you do with people that ban evade because of some ban you did while malding?Yeah you ban them again.Deserved or not of course, this is the same, questionable ban - yeah. But ban evading and getting permad, own fault.Glad the League arc is over - for now

With all this going on, it will be pretty interesting to see what Quin69 is planning to do after this. While the status of Quin's primary account is still a mystery, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if it will also receive a permanent ban in the near future.

Edited by R. Elahi