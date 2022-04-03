Why was Twitch streamer Quin69 permabanned on League of Legends?

Twitch streamer Quintin, popularly known as Quin69, recently shared that he has been banned from League of Legends. However, something worth noting here is that his new account, which he made to bypass the 14-day suspension he received on April 1, 2022, has been permabanned and not his primary account. The League of Legends streamer was first handed a 14-day suspension for intentionally losing or dying in-game due to 'stream sniping.'
Although stream sniping is certainly an offense in LoL, the automated system cannot do much about it unless Quin69 reports the snipers. But unfortunately, in this case, it wasn't really possible to report many of them, as the entire game was filled with those snipers. Naturally, this ruins the entire gaming experience for the LoL streamer, causing him to intentionally lose or die in the game.
Stream sniping is when other players watch the stream while playing against the streamer. This naturally gives them the upper hand in the match as they already know what move the other player is about to make. To put it simply, this gives them a complete insight into what Quin69 and his team were doing or even planning to do.
Quin69 is permanently banned from League of Legends after trying to bypass the 14-day suspension
While being a streamer has many peaks in terms of popularity and money, there are also many downsides to it. Playing any online game in front of millions of viewers can ruin a streamer's gameplay due to stream sniping. And that's exactly what happened to the popular League of Legends streamer, Quin69.
The streamer got into hot water after creating a new account to bypass the existing 2-week suspension period. As fans might already know, creating a new account on LoL to bypass the existing suspension is definitely a violation of the League of Legends rules.
After getting a 2-week suspension, the Twitch streamer soon decided to create a new account to continue his streams. However, as expected, things didn't go well after that for him. His temporary account soon received a permanent ban on LoL.
Fans react to Quin's permanent ban
Surprisingly, the majority of fans are criticizing Quintin for jumping into something like this intentionally. As per the viewers, the Twitch streamer should have waited for a few days before creating a new account to bypass the suspension or just talk to RiotSupport regarding this matter.
Naturally, in most other situations, his loyal fan base would try to defend him, but not in this case. Many viewers/fans went on to express their disappointment on Twitter.
With all this going on, it will be pretty interesting to see what Quin69 is planning to do after this. While the status of Quin's primary account is still a mystery, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if it will also receive a permanent ban in the near future.