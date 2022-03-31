Twitch streamer Quin69 receives League of Legends suspension after playing against stream snipers

Quintin "Quin69", a popular Twitch streamer, was handed a two-week League of Legends suspension after playing a game against stream snipers.

Over the last few days, Quin69 has been attempting to rise through the ranks in League of Legends, the immensely popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. While he's been trying to increase his rank by playing against random players, he's had some difficulties with some members of his audience "stream sniping," the act of watching someone's stream while versing them in a game.

Stream sniping makes most games unbalanced and unfair, as the enemy can know every move, thought, and conversation just by tuning in to the streamer's broadcast. However, stream sniping in League of Legends is incredibly infuriating since it features mechanics that can entirely block a gamer from using a specific character.

This is precisely what happened to Quin today: he was playing matches as stream snipers kept banning the character he was hoping to play. This could easily be avoided by not showing the character selection screen on stream, but Quin wouldn't take the advice from his chat and suffered for it.

Quin69 suspended from League of Legends for two weeks

Following a match where he scored zero kills, zero assists, and was killed thirteen times, the streamer attempted to enter a new game when he was suddenly kicked out. After returning to the title's launcher, Quin received a note saying he was banned from matchmaking for fourteen days.

The message read:

"Your account's been suspended for disruptive behavior in-game, like trolling, griefing, intentionally feeding, or deliberately trying to lose the match. Your honor level dropped, and you lost access to free rewards."

After realizing what had happened, the internet star started telling his chat what had happened, sarcastically calling the ban "ba**ss."

"I just got banned by the stream snipers, the stream snipers just spammed me. Ba**ss dude, thats ba**ss."

He then blamed the automated ban system for suspending him instead of the stream snipers, again sarcastically praising it for being great.

"This is a great system, this is a great system!"

While it's pretty clear that the stream snipers shouldn't be allowed to continue their cheating, many fans called out Quin69 for his overall stubbornness. His chat had tried to help him avoid getting stream sniped, and some said he deserved the ban for his actions in the previous match.

With such a negative experience playing the game and now a 14-day ban, it seems like League isn't going to be something Quin69 returns to anytime soon.

Edited by Ravi Iyer