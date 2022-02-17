“Exposed female ni**les”: Twitch streamer Quin69 reveals why he was banned, says he’ll be back tomorrow

On February 16, 2022, Twitch streamer Quintin “Quin69” received his second ban of 2022, but only for a brief period. Many people speculated on social media about the reason for the ban, but this morning, he confirmed that he will be back on February 18, 2022.

According to the streamer, the speculation of why he was banned was wildly off base. In a tweet that he sent out, Quin revealed the reason for his ban this time around.

“It was literally just ‘exposed female ni**les for a couple of seconds during media share.”

Twitch streamer Quin69 reveals the real reason he got a 24-hour ban

The first ban Twitch streamer Quin69 received this year was about a comment he made, which was aimed at women, granting him a two-week ban. This more recent ban is only for 24 hours, and the prevailing theory was that the streamer was “brandishing a weapon,” but it was a BB gun.

This could have still been the reason, but the Twitch streamer revealed his partner manager didn’t want him to talk about the reason. In the very same tweet, the streamer said it was because of female ni**les that were briefly seen on his screen.

According to the streamer, he’ll be back on Twitch tomorrow, ready to get right back to it, and it of course led to a variety of responses across Twitter and Reddit.

Social media reacts to the “real reason” Twitch streamer was banned

Many of the Twitter responses were good-natured ribbing to the news on why Quin was banned and when he will be back. Former Twitch employee djWHEAT even tweeted about it, saying it was really for “misinformation,” but was glad the streamer would be back.

djWHEAT @djWHEAT @quinrex Pretty sure the real reason is that you said you were going to "pop off" and "kill a lot of bosses today" which unironically didn't happen, therefore was categorized as "misinformation". But glad to hear you'll be back tomorrow. @quinrex Pretty sure the real reason is that you said you were going to "pop off" and "kill a lot of bosses today" which unironically didn't happen, therefore was categorized as "misinformation". But glad to hear you'll be back tomorrow.

Another Twitter user said the attempt at cooking was the real reason that Quin was banned.

Kostya Khudoshin @MathilExists @quinrex Just as we all thought, your attempt at cooking was considered self-harm. @quinrex Just as we all thought, your attempt at cooking was considered self-harm.

Others said they missed the streamer, and were glad that it was something brief and minor this time, instead of the more serious previous bans.

ValliValli @viovallo1 @quinrex glad its just this short and some minor stuff @quinrex glad its just this short and some minor stuff https://t.co/S2NomkLKEy

One Twitter user joked that surely, this would be the streamer’s last ban this year.

Reddit, on the other hand, was far less complimentary towards Quin69 and his most recent ban. A Redditor talked about the streamer not being very bright when he was told not to talk about it and he immediately did the opposite.

Another group of comments talked about the streamer and his constant comments and clips that get him in trouble on social media.

A user said the theories on the short ban for the Twitch streamer were pretty outlandish, and thought this might be a permaban.

Not every comment was mean to the streamer, though, as one commenter also talked about a potential permaban, and was glad Quin will be back.

No matter the actual reason why the streamer was banned, it sounds like he’ll be back to normal, ready to stream again tomorrow after a brief ban. As this is the streamer’s second ban of the year and it’s only February, a permanent ban could be on the way if the streamer continues to get in trouble.

