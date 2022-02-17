Twitch streamer Quin69 has been banned again, just a month after his previous ban

Twitch streamer Quin69 has been banned from Twitch, leaving many to theorize the reason.

Quintin "Quin69" was banned today, with the news being announced by an automated Twitter account that reports on the bans of Twitch streamers. Quin hasn't commented on the ban yet, meaning that fans don't know the definitive reason for the ban.

This is his second ban this year, the first being for a distasteful comment he made, which was directed at women. The ban was for 14 days, meaning that for almost half a month he couldn't stream. With that previous ban, the reason for banning him was very clear, as his actions stirred a lot of conversation. However, in this instance, no-one has a definite answer as to why he was banned. This has created a lot of rumors about the ban, making it more difficult to find the answer.

Luckily, some viewers had the same reason in mind; that he might have been banned for "brandishing a weapon." The viewers said that at some point during his latest stream, a toy gun was seen on screen. These viewers say that it was really a BB gun, a mock gun that fires small pellets instead of bullets.

Viewers recollected that at some point during his last stream, someone was waving around a BB gun and pointing at the camera and possibly other people. This would definitely go against Twitch's Terms of Service, where they detail rules against violence and weapons being shown on stream.

Many fans who didn't know the reason gave their reaction to the ban, with some poking fun at Quin's previous ban.

As the last tweet says, if Quin gets banned one more time, Twitch may delete his account, and he can end up losing his stream revenue and his audience. Until Quin shares more information on the ban, fans will continue to theorize about why he was banned and how long the ban will last.

