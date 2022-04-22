Asmongold talks about JoshOG's past actions while reacting to video featuring ZillionOP

Asmongold recently reacted to a new video uploaded by YouTuber SunnyV2, which talked about ZillionOP.

Former Twitch streamer ZillionOP faked his disability for donations and was later permanently banned from the livestreaming platform.

While reacting to the video, the One True King (OTK) co-founding member had several hot takes, including JoshOG's past actions.

Providing his opinion on the delicate subject, Asmongold stated:

"But you know how they handled it? JoshOG did the right thing. He did the right thing!"

Asmongold reacts to SunnyV2's video on ZillionOP and talks about JoshOG

Asmongold hosted a broadcast on April 22 and had been livestreaming for around four hours. As usual, he reacted to trending videos and clips floating around the internet.

One such clip happened to be a 10-minute-long commentary video uploaded by the famous Australian YouTuber SunnyV2. It revolved around analyzing ZillionOP's actions on Twitch, which got him permanently banned from the platform.

The online star was halfway through the video and paused before providing his take on ZillionOP's situation.

According to him, if some streaming personality tried to do what ZillionOP did back in the day, they could get away with it. Explaining his rationale behind this opinion, the World of Warcraft gamer opined:

"In my opinion, I feel like if somebody did this now, they could get away with it. They could've, I think, he (ZillionOP) could've gotten away with it even then. I do."

The OTK member then compared ZillionOP's deceptive work with that of the infamous Counter-Strike: Global Offensive content creator Syndicate and JoshOG:

"Like, if you think about like, I mean Syndicate is still making videos, JoshOG is still streaming, and they scammed people out of way more than $8,000!"

The Austin, Texas, native spoke about how JoshOG and Syndicate handled the hazardous situation. According to him, JoshOG did the right thing, and it was because:

"He (JoshOG) never talked about it. Somebody brings it up, f***ing ban them! Somebody actually pushes the issue, and you have to make a comment. 'Ahh, you know, it is what it is, well, you know, let's go to the next game!' You know, and that's it!"

He continued to talk about this:

"And you know what? It worked! It f***ing worked."

A viewer in his Twitch chat mentioned that Syndicate often watches the streamer's content. Hearing this, Asmongold made a sly comment by saying:

"What's up, dude? How are you doing? That's a good one, that CS: GO Lotto thing. That was good, and also, good job on beating Wings of Redemption. That s**t was funny too."

The content creator laughed and continued to watch the remaining half of the video.

Fans react to Asmongold's comments

A Reddit thread on LSF featuring the streamer's take had more than 180 comments. Following his take, some fans funnily mentioned that Asmon will get banned from JoshOG's Twitch chat.

A few compared JoshOG to Minecraft content creator GiantWaffle.

Other reactions from the fans were along these lines.

JoshOG is a well-known CS: GO content creator who made headlines back when in-game skin trading and gambling were at their peak. He was a part-owner of the website CS: GO Lotto, along with Syndicate and TmarTN.

