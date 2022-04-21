Asmongold gets more than 1500 Twitch Prime subscriptions during his recent stream

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" watched the reveal of the upcoming expansion of World of Warcraft during a recent stream.

He was joined by his good friend and fellow Twitch streamer McconnellRet. Both streamers viewed the hour-long showcase event featuring a ninth expansion of the game called World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Mcconnell often acts as a hype-man for the OTK co-founding member's channel.

A couple of minutes before the event commenced, Mcconnell galvanized the members of Asmongold's Twitch chat, which resulted in the latter getting more than 1500 Twitch Prime subscriptions. The astonishing incident transpired in a matter of a few minutes.

Asmongold gets 1500 Twitch Prime subscriptions while reacting to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight reveal

On April 19, Blizzard hosted an expansion reveal event that focused on sharing new details surrounding the upcoming expansion of the massive multiplayer online roleplaying game. Viewers can watch the full VOD above.

The Austin, Texas native gained fame due to his impressive feats in WoW over the years, as he has racked up more than 1000 hours on his main character in-game.

Before the event started, a 10-minute timer was played before presenting a slideshow regarding past expansions. The entire showcase gradually began to increase the anticipation levels.

Asmon's friend Mcconnell had a rather special plan for the streamer before the event started. He bluntly asked the following question:

"Yo! You want some money?"

Without any hesitation, the Twitch streamer replied affirmatively. Mcconnell paused for a few seconds and screamed:

"Twitch Prime! Twitch Prime! Twitch Prime!"

Looking at Mcconnell's funny antics, Asmongold murmured:

"Oh my god! Oh my god, we don't have to do that. Wait! Guys, alright."

Almost instantly, the content creator's Twitch chat filled up with a ton of new subscribers who used their Twitch Prime membership to join his loyal fan group.

The OTK member tried to thank most of the new subscribers but was simply overwhelmed by the situation. He was taken aback after seeing so many fans subscribe to him in such a short time, stating:

"Oh! Jesus Christ! We need to do this more. Holy f**k, like, that worked? I really need to start f***ing like, I need to start mentioning this more. Oh my god, I can't even read all these, like, what the f**k? It's like a whole wall of subs!"

Fans continued to use their Twitch Prime membership on the streamer's channel for a couple more minutes. After things settled down, the Twitch streamer stated:

"That's a lot of f***ing people. It's over a thousand. I got over a thousand subs there. Yeah, like I am talking about almost like 1500. So f***ing live. Oh my god!"

The streamer's chat was teeming with subscriber mentions:

A wall of Twitch Prime subscriptions after McConnell rallied the Twitch chat (Image via Asmongold/Twitch Chat)

Fans react to Asmongold getting 1500 Twitch Prime subs

Fans in the YouTube comment section loved how Mcconnell boosted Asmongold's subscriber count in a matter of minutes.

Fans reacting to the streamer's subscriber boost (Image via AsmongoldClips/YouTube)

The American content creator gained a whopping 3,373 Twitch subscriptions on April 19, 2022. Amongst those subscriptions, 511 were gifted to him by community members.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul