Twitch streamer Ms Kenner shares harrowing financial experience involving unnamed long-time viewer

Twitch streamer Rebecca "Ms Kenner" took to Twitter to share one of her most harrowing financial experiences that involved an unnamed long-time Twitch viewer.

Ms Kenner posted a 1,023-word long TwitLonger titled "Every streamer should be aware of situations like this and protect themselves" when she gave out a series of delicate details regarding her experience dealing with the viewer.

According to the Twitch streamer, a viewer in her chat would always gift and donate large sums to her. He happens to be a big-named musician in the music industry and is allegedly a millionaire.

The content creator's TwitLonger read out the following regarding this issue:

"There is a person in the community that was always in my chat. He was always an insane gifter and donator....well now I see he is just literally insane. I am purposely not naming him yet as I am trying to avoid doing so. You'll see why as you read on. Over time he has sent me tons of money via PayPal, Twitch, Fanhouse, Streamlabs, and buymeacoffee."

It continues further:

"I never had reason to believe he was a threat and continued to be thankful for his kindness. He is supposedly a millionaire and that info is an easy Google search away as he is a public figure in the music industry. So, I was always under the impression that he just had tons of money and liked using it to support the people he wanted to - like me."

Things started to take a scary turn when this unnamed viewer expressed his romantic feelings towards the streamer. After Ms Kenner declined the viewer's advances, he began to dispute the PayPal transactions.

Ultimately, the bank favored the viewer, which led to Ms Kenner's account going into the negative zone:

"He then began disputing all his PayPal transactions. That pushed me THOUSANDS into the negative. I have been fighting with them and today I received word that his bank decided in his favor. Now I have to pay all that back. There is no appeal process as he sent it all via "family and friends" and PayPal considers that a "trusted person" so there is no protection for me."

The viewer allegedly started threatening the Twitch streamer by saying that he would leak her personal information and also stated that he would get the streamer's Twitch account banned:

"He got ahold of all of my personal information including phone number, husband's phone number, address, names, children's names and other personal info that he said he will leak publicly if I don't give him the $5000. He stated that he will do anything in his power to make me look like I asked for this and will destroy my name, my brand and ultimately have me banned from Twitch."

In the closing statement, the Twitch streamer clarified that she has hired a lawyer and is not afraid to name this individual if things continue to go in this direction.

Twitter reacts to Twitch streamer Ms Kenner's troubling experience

The content creator's tweet received more than 350 comments where users provided their take on the streamer's situation. Many users pleaded with people to be cautious on the streaming platform.

Some Twitter users tried to help the Twitch streamer by giving out advice as to how to fight the PayPal disputes.

Many of them sympathized with the Twitch streamer and replied with a ton of supportive messages.

Ms Kenner is an American Twitch streamer and content creator who focuses her content around the first-person looter-shooter game Destiny 2. She has streamed Destiny 2 for 3,251 hours on Twitch and currently has 41,240 followers on her channel.

