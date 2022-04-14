5 Twitch streamers who saved lives in real life

Twitch streamers and content creators often engage with their fans on and off of their streams. They tend to interact with their fans either by conversing with them in the Twitch chat or getting stream sniped by them during an IRL stream.

However, there have been certain situations where Twitch streamers have gone above and beyond their regular interactions and ended up saving their viewers' lives. In this list, we will take a look at some of the most notable Twitch streamers who saved lives in real life.

Twitch streamers like Robcdee, Dr.Lupo, and JakenBakeLIVE have saved lives in real life

5) SypherPK

Fortnite Twitch streamer Ali "SypherPK" received a donation from a viewer who mentioned that they were giving out their money to their favorite streamer before ending it all.

After listening to the viewer's message and processing the severity of the situation, SypherPK tried to save his viewer by saying:

"Whoever donated that man, if you're serious about what you're saying, I highly recommend that you see a specialist soon as possible."

The Twitch streamer was visibly shaken after hearing out the troubled viewer's message and made an effort to help the viewer.

4) JakenBakeLIVE

JakenBakeLIVE is one of the most famous IRL Twitch streamers known to be a very wholesome individual. Back in 2018, when JakenBake was hosting an IRL stream in Asia, he noticed a girl who seemed scared.

When JakenBake realized that a creepy fellow was stalking the girl, he tried to help her by making the girl join his streamer group.

After explaining her situation to the Twitch streamer, JakenBake stated:

"We are helping to save her right now from a guy. There's a guy behind us right here."

The IRL Twitch content creator ended up saving the girl's life as the stalker left their vicinity after a short period.

3) Shroud

Michael "Shroud" is one of the most talented FPS gamers on the platform who helped out a fellow Twitch streamer. He received a massive $500 donation from his viewer and asked him to check out Resurrectionfern's Twitch channel.

After taking a look at the musician's Twitch stream, Shroud found out that the content creator had been diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and was on the path to raising funds for her medication.

Shroud got emotional, looking at the fellow streamer's efforts. He encouraged his loyal fans to go and subscribe to Resurrectionfern's Twitch channel. Within a few minutes, Resurrectionfern received more than 400 subscriptions, thanks to Shroud's help.

2) Robcdee

Australian Twitch IRL streamer Robcdee helped multiple people during his IRL livestream, similar to that of JakenBakeLIVE. His valiant actions were seen on the livestream back in 2020 when he was hosting an IRL stream in Tokyo.

In an eleven-minute long compilation of his heroic actions, Robcdee can be seen in multiple instances saving women from creepy individuals, giving out an umbrella to a drunk man, and saving tourists from getting scammed in Tokyo.

1) DrLupo

Benjamin "DrLupo" is one of the most philanthropic former Twitch streamers who currently streams his content on YouTube Gaming. Back in 2018, DrLupo received a message from a viewer that seemed to concern the streamer.

After reading out the viewer's worrying message, DrLupo read out the viewer's donation message:

"Davy_wavy you need to talk to somebody. Ending it all so I figured I give my favorite streamer my last ten."

After reading out the viewer's donation message, DrLupo offered to help them by saying:

"Please don't do that. Please find somebody or reach out to somebody right now. Talk to them. Please talk to somebody. There are better alternatives."

Expressing his genuine concern for the viewer's mental state, DrLupo added:

"Davy, I expect to hear from you in the morning. Here's the deal I want you to listen to me very closely. If you are not in this channel tomorrow, setting an alarm right now, 9 am, okay? Be here and I expect you to see you in the chat."

Following his message, the former Twitch streamer provided the viewer with a suicide hotline number and pleaded with them to call the hotline right away. Happily, the viewer was present in the streamer's chat the next morning.

Edited by R. Elahi