“Just copy all this sh**”: Twitch sensation Shroud discusses the major drawback with NFTs in gaming

Twitch star Shroud explains the biggest issues with NFTs in gaming. The sudden rise of non-fungible tokens' popularity has taken the world by storm, especially in the gaming community.

To put it simply, the NFT market has skyrocketed over the past few years with a whopping value of $1.3 billion by the end of 2021.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the NFT’s market has taken on rapid acceleration in its value, with Crypto gaming becoming one of the most popular and ever-increasing segments of the gaming industry within a short period of time.

However, interestingly, the former Counter strike star firmly believes that NFTs in gaming can actually work. According to him, one needs to understand it and put thoughts into it.

In his most recent Lost Ark gameplay, the streamer jumped into discussion on the comparisons between NFT and the widely hyped-up Twitch Drops. The streamer notes:

"They’re not really thought out. If you really want to make it part of the space, you have to give it some thought. There’s a lot of ways it’s done now, it’s not given much thought. It’s like this.” Hey, oh yeah, that would be a great idea. Just copy all this sh*t.”"

Twitch sensation Shroud on NFTs in gaming

In the recent Lost Ark stream, the streamer spoke about NFTs and how they can actually work in the gaming world. In his March 20, 2022 broadcast, a viewer started drawing vivid comparisons between NFTs and the popular Twitch drop.

The discussion soon caught the streamer's attention. While explaining the biggest drawbacks with NFTs, Shroud notes:

"You all love Twitch Drop but hate bringing NFTs to gaming? I think it's just how NFTs are brought into gaming, that’s all."

As per the Twitch streamer, a lot needs to be done with NFTs in gaming. It all majorly depends on how well things are being approached.

NFTs in gaming

As fans might already know, NFT in gaming is a hot topic of debate right now. Evidently. with NFTs being increasingly incorporated into the gaming world, the entire gaming community is divided into two sections.

A few major companies and developers like Ubisoft and Square Enix have taken the side of NFTs and have implemented expensive digital pieces of art into games in some way.

Meanwhile, other streamers have spoken out about their dislike towards NFTs and the whole system in which it works.

With NFTs gaining popularity in the gaming world, it will be interesting to see how things turn out in the near future. But as Shroud notes, a lot depends on how things are approached and delivered.

