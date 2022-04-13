“It was kind of cool, I guess”: Sykkuno shares how he felt voice acting as an anime character

Thomas "Sykkuno" has become one of the newest streamers to dive into the world of professional voice acting. He starred in an ongoing anime series called Tribe Nine and provided his voice for the English dub of the Japanese anime.

After being featured alongside his very good friend Rachell "Valkyrae", both of them were seen in the eleventh episode of the anime playing as a pair of twins.

Talking about his experience and how it felt being a professional voice actor, the Twitch streamer humbly mentioned the following:

"Guys, I'm going to be honest. We (him and Valkyrae) made like two noises and we didn't do even do very well. But, it was kind of cool, I guess."

Sykkuno talks about his experience as a professional voice actor

April 2022 will go on to become one of the most promising months of the streamer's career.

This month, Sykkuno released his most anticipated batch of streamer merchandise and was featured in an episode of the anime Tribe Nine.

After he seemingly leaked his voice acting venture during a past broadcast, playing Fortnite with Valkyrae, Sykkuno opened up and spoke in-depth about his most recent endeavor and provided some behind-the-scenes knowledge.

Mentioning his struggle to give out the perfect impersonation of an anime character, the Las Vegas, Nevada-based streamer started talking about this and said:

"We went into the thing and we were in the studio, I guess, and they pretty much were just like, 'Hey, make these noises and do it a bunch of times,' and that's it."

Providing more context towards what he was trying to imply, the Twitch streamer continued:

"I learned that I am really bad at yelling because they were telling me to yell and I was like, I don't know how to yell and they were like, 'Just keep doing it and we'll get like 20 of them and surely one of them will be good.' So I was sitting there yelling repeatedly and the lady's like, 'Yell louder,' and I'm like, 'I can't! This is as good as it gets!'"

The content creator mentioned how unexpectedly stressful of a job voice acting was. Mentioning his struggles and how this project ended up scaring him, Sykkuno further stated:

"It was pretty; it was a little scary, but yeah, they just kept telling me to yell louder and I am not good at yelling."

The content creator then mentioned how Valkyrae laughed at him as he continuously tried to get the perfect yelling sound for the anime. He said:

"Rae was just laughing because she's never heard me trying to yell before. It was something but we did our best and that's what matters."

He also mentioned one of the most difficult bits that he and Valkyrae had to perfect during their voice acting sessions:

"I think the worst part, guys, is we had this; me and Rae had to do an in-sync, kind of like laugh, teasing noise, I guess? And here's the thing. Rae went first, which means she just got to do it however she wanted and then I had to do it second and they're like, 'Make sure you sync it with how Rae did it.'"

Expressing his thoughts on this part of voice acting, Sykkuno said:

"I was like, oh, that's much harder than if I had just done it first. So, I had the hard part, guys. I'm just saying because Rae pretty much showed up and did it however she felt. And then they were like, 'Yeah, you got to make it sound more on the same timing as Rae's, or it's not good.'"

The Twitch streamer's fans wanted him to act out some of his lines in front of them during the livestreaming broadcast. He acted out a small bit of a voice line from the anime and later burst out laughing.

Fans react to Sykkuno sharing his experience as a professional voice actor

Viewers in the YouTube video's comment section were thoroughly impressed by how the streamer handled his voice acting role and wanted more from him.

Fans being supportive of the content creator (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fans can take a look at the streamer's latest venture by streaming the eleventh episode of Tribe Nine on Funimation's official website for free.

Edited by R. Elahi