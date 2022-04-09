"All you do is photoshoot, music video, and bottom frag in Fortnite tournaments": Ludwig fires shots at Valkyrae

The unexpected scuffle started to build up on Twitter when YouTube streamers Ludwig and Rachell "Valkyrae" faced off against one another after the former took a direct shot against the latter.

As Rachell went on to promote and hype her good friend and fellow Twitch streamer Thomas "Sykkuno's" upcoming collection of merchandise, Ludwig replied to the tweet, saying:

"All [you] do is photoshoot, music video, and bottom frag in Fortnite tournaments."

YouTube content creators Ludwig and Valkyrae butt heads on Twitter

On April 9, 2022, Twitch streamer and content creator Sykkuno announced that his long awaited series of merchandise would drop within a week. He had teased the project back in March 2022.

As expected, the tweet went on to go viral, with 73k likes and over 1500 replies. Many of his friends and buddies collaborated with him, including the likes of Disguised Toast, Pokimane, Fuslie, and Valkyrae.

Going on to spread awareness about the upcoming streamer merchandise, Rae too tweeted out a bunch of photos, praising the outfits.

Everything was fine until Ludwig took a direct shot at Rachell by saying that all she does are photoshoots and music videos while ending up as bottom-fragging in Fortnite tournaments.

Valkyrae fired back in response to Ludwig's diss with the following tweet:

RAE @Valkyrae @LudwigAhgren @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina Remember how my team got 3rd the first week and you decided to scuff the teams the following week and also how you were suppose to be in syks shoot but got too busy? I REMEMBER :)))))) @LudwigAhgren @Sykkuno @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast @fuslie @Kkatamina Remember how my team got 3rd the first week and you decided to scuff the teams the following week and also how you were suppose to be in syks shoot but got too busy? I REMEMBER :))))))

Rae's witty comeback ended up outnumbering Ludwig's tweet by a few thousand likes. At this point, Ludwig replied to Rae's tweet by saying:

Fans react to the YouTubers' tiny tussle

A number of fans on Twitter were shocked to learn that Ludwig was allegedly supposed to be a part of Sykkuno's merchandise line-up.

Some users mentioned that Ludwig's upcoming venture with the biggest YouTube content creator, MrBeast, seems to out-triumph everything else.

Some fans joked about Ludwig ditching Sykkuno's upcoming project.

A few users cheered Valkyrae's hilarious yet on-point reply to Ludwig.

This user enjoyed the "King and Queen" of YouTube fighting amongst themselves.

The comical back-and-forth between two of the most popular YouTube content creators and gaming streamers soon came to an end. However, their diss tweets continue to gain traction on the social media platform as fans and viewers keep adding their thoughts on the matter.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee