Technoblade joins Sykkuno, Valkyrae and Disguised Toast in the dub acting cast of Tribe Nine anime

Technoblade was announced as a voice actor in the English dub of the anime Tribe Nine.

Techno will be joined by Offline TV members Sykkuno, Disguised Toast and Valkyrae as members of the Hannya Squad, according to this tweet and the cast credits found on the Sound Cadence Studios official website.

Technoblade joins the Tribe Nine English dub cast

Techno has joined the cast for the English dub of the popular new anime Tribe Nine. The anime is made by Kazutaka Kodaka, creator of the popular video game and anime franchise Danganronpa. The anime takes place in a dystopian Neo-Tokyo, and centers around teenagers that form tribes and settle disputes through games of "Extreme Baseball."

The English dub of Tribe Nine has previously made headlines for its inclusion of popular rapper and streamer Corpse Husband, who lends his unique voice to the recurring villain Ojiro Otori. Some of Corpse's friends and fellow streamers, such as Disguised Toast, Sykkuno and Valkyrae, will be joining Technoblade as members of the Hannya Squad.

Techno, known for his frequent collaborations with the popular YouTuber Dream, will also be joined by CDawgVA. While it is unconfirmed, the name Charles White appears in the cast credits, which is believed to be in reference to the popular YouTuber Cr1TiKaL.

Tribe Nine is one of the biggest new anime of 2022. With the inclusion of many big names and content creators, the series has the potential to be the breakout hit of the year. Even in a smaller role, Technoblade should bring in a sizable segment of new viewers to the show.

Fans react to Techno appearing in Tribe Nine

Fans on Twitter were hyped to hear the news that Techno would be a credited voice actor for the hit anime Tribe Nine. Many were excited to see so many content creators joining forces to voice the Hannya squad.

Some also voiced their approval for what seems to be a deliberate strategy by Funimation, gathering popular established content creators as voice actors to drive up interest in their show.

Fans seem to agree that the inclusion of streamers and other content creators in anime is a good idea to garner interest. You can catch Techno, Toast, Sykkuno, Rae and others in the upcoming episode of Tribe Nine. The anime can be streamed for free on Funimation's official website.

