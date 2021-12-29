5 best Minecraft videos by Dream in 2021

Almost everyone who plays Minecraft is aware of Dream. He is an American content creator who took over the Minecraft community with his amazing speedrun talent and Minecraft Manhunt videos.

His YouTube channel is considered one of the fastest-growing channels, gaining over 10 million subscribers in just over a year. Currently, he has 27.8 million subscribers on YouTube, and the count is only going up.

Some of his videos on the channel have amassed over 60 million views, one of which has surpassed 100 million views, which is a remarkable feat in itself. He started his YouTube channel on February 8, 2014, and has uploaded 108 videos.

As the year comes to an end, this article will highlight Dream’s five best Minecraft videos of 2021.

5 best videos of Minecraft star Dream from 2021 that his fans loved

1) Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters

No matter how many players hunt down Dream, he somehow manages to escape and win. In the video, five of his friends, namely GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, BadBoyHalo, Antfrost and Awesamdude, club up together in Minecraft to stop Dream from finishing the game.

Every time a new Minecraft Manhunt video comes out, it just gets bigger and bolder. Dream is known for his clutches in the game, and he shows that off in this video too. When pushed from a high point, he performs a boat clutch by crafting a boat mid-air.

The video keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. In the end, the hunters manage to win by killing Dream. The video currently has 64 million views and 3.9 million likes, making it Dream’s most viewed video this year.

2) Minecraft Death Shuffle

Joined by GeorgeNotFound, this video is a bit different from his usual ones. In this video, both the players have to die in a certain way as mentioned by the game within 5 minutes. Failure to do so will result in the loss of the player.

The start of the video itself is thrilling as Dream frantically searches for a lava pit to die in. He is very close to losing in the first challenge, only to be saved by coming across a blacksmith village house and getting killed by the lava.

As the game progresses, both of them die in various ways, as mentioned by the game. In the end, George is fervently searching for a Pillager Outpost while being chased by Dream. However, he cannot find one leading to him losing the challenge.

The video was released only two months ago and has received 18 million views and 1.2 million likes so far.

3) Minecraft Speedrunner VS 2 Assassins

This is a Minecraft Manhunt but with a twist. In this video, Dream has to finish the game while being hunted by GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap. The twist is that the Assassins can kill Dream in just one punch. However, if Dream sees them, they will be unable to move or attack him. Hence the assassins have to be sneaky while trying to kill Dream.

As the game begins, both George and Sapnap follow him intensely but cannot get close to him. However, Dream kills Sapnap by freezing him underwater, killing him.

In the end, Sapnap is fighting Dream as he is trying to make the Nether portal and calling out for George to come and help. But George is nowhere to be found, and eventually, Sapnap dies due to a creeper exploding behind him. Dream takes a sigh of relief and enters the portal only to be killed by George, who was camping on the other side of the portal.

The video has garnered 20 million views and 1.6 million likes, and the count is still going up.

4) Minecraft Survivor VS 3 Hitmen

The rules of this game were simple: GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap and BadBoyHalo have to hunt down Dream within 100 minutes to earn 20,000 dollars. Every 10 minutes, there is an invincibility period of 10 minutes where none of them can take any damage.

In the first 10 minutes of invincibility, Dream manages to tame a horse, only for him to be killed by George later on. The second horse, tamed by Dream, gets stolen by Sapnap and eventually killed by Dream himself.

This cat and mouse game is hilarious and very entertaining to watch. It currently has 42 million views with 2.1 million likes to its name. In the end, Dream manages to survive for 100 minutes, making him the winner.

5) Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters GRAND FINALE

This is a classic Minecraft Manhunt video where four of Dream’s friends hunt him down and stop him from finishing the game. The video features GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, BadBoyHalo and Antfrost, where they do everything in their power to stop Dream from winning.

This manhunt was a tie-breaker with scores tied to two matches each for the hunters and Dream. Being chased away from the villages, in the beginning, Dream finds a shipwreck from which he gets enough iron to make himself a pickaxe and a sword.

The best moment comes when they are in the Nether Fortress, and it seems as if Dream has no way out. But he pulls a great escape using scaffolds, leaving the four hunters astonished.

The hunters clap back at him by camping at the end portal, making it almost impossible for Dream to enter without dying. As usual, Dream has a trick up his sleeve. He blows all the hunters up with TNT and rocket arrows giving him an easy win in the end.

The video currently has 52 million views with 2.8 million likes on YouTube.

