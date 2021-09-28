Minecraft streamer Dream thanks fans for 100 million views on 'Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE'

On September 21, 2021 Clay "Dream" hit one-hundred-million views on his video, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE". This incredibly popular series has been a staple of the faceless streamer's channel since the first episode was uploaded on December 26, 2019.

The overall series boasts a relatively simple concept, but a far more challenging execution. Dream must beat the game while five hunters relentlessly pursue him. The hunters are given compasses that are set to track his location and will keep attempting to prevent him from beating the Ender Dragon. If they manage to kill him even once before he's beaten the game, he's lost the challenge.

While each of the videos in the series boasts an astoundingly high view count, this is the first time Dream has reached 100 million views. It's an understatement to say that this impactful series well deserves this view count milestone.

'Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE': Dream thanks fans for 100 million views on his video

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Clay "Dream" reached an impressive milestone of 100 million views on his year-old video, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE".

Fans will recognize the video as one in the series titled "Minecraft Manhunt". The series has been largely popular since its first upload in December of 2019. The transcendent view count, not just on the video that reached 100 million, but on each upload, is enough of a testament to show how beloved the series has become.

dream @dreamwastaken 100 million views on a video that’s absolutely insane ❤️ you all 🥺 100 million views on a video that’s absolutely insane ❤️ you all 🥺 https://t.co/andouCSdkH

The streamer tweeted out a brief message on the day the video hit one-hundred-million views, saying:

"100 million views on a video that’s absolutely insane <3 you all."

The tweet was flooded with support from fellow content creators and fans alike. Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, Dave "Krtzyy," Ryan "Krinios," and even YouTube themselves have replied to the tweet with nothing but love.

Dave @Krtzyy @dreamwastaken i dont even watch minecraft videos like that but i've seen every manhunt ngl, just a perfectly executed concept. changed the mc community forever, totally deserved gg @dreamwastaken i dont even watch minecraft videos like that but i've seen every manhunt ngl, just a perfectly executed concept. changed the mc community forever, totally deserved gg

MrBeast @MrBeast



Congrats bb @dreamwastaken If you told me 3 years ago that a MC youtuber would get 100 million views on a video I would have called you stupid lmaoCongrats bb @dreamwastaken If you told me 3 years ago that a MC youtuber would get 100 million views on a video I would have called you stupid lmao



Congrats bb

Fans have also been celebrating their part in this accomplishment, sending plenty of love and congratulations towards the faceless streamer.

selma 😼😈 @selmacashmoney @dreamwastaken that’s literally more views than people on earth. dream world domination 💖 @dreamwastaken that’s literally more views than people on earth. dream world domination 💖

Also Read

alice @90SUPERBLOOM @dreamwastaken you absolutely deserve it!! you’ve worked so hard for this @dreamwastaken you absolutely deserve it!! you’ve worked so hard for this

The future looks bright for the Minecraft Manhunt series and Dream is sure to come up with more videos and interesting concepts to make the event more memorable for his fans.

Latest Minecraft updates now on your Facebook timeline. Check out here!

Edited by R. Elahi