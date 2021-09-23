×
Fans react as Dream's "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters" series comes to an end

Minecraft Manhunt has been a staple series on Dream's channel since its debut episode (Image via Dream on YouTube)
Modified Sep 23, 2021 02:48 AM IST
On Monday, September 20, 2021 — Clay "Dream" premiered the final episode of his series, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters".

"Minecraft Manhunt" has been a staple series on the faceless streamer's channel since the first episode was uploaded on December 26, 2019. The overall series boasts a relatively simple concept, but a far more challenging execution. Dream must beat the game while five hunters relentlessly pursue him.

The hunters are given compasses that are set to track his location and will keep attempting to prevent him from beating the Ender Dragon. If they manage to kill him even once before he's beaten the game, he's lost the challenge.

This particular season of the series saw five hunters chasing after the faceless streamer. In the past, he's had up to four hunters pursuing him and it's clear he won't stop raising the number of hunters that chase him down until it's become impossible for him to win.

Dream's "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters" comes to a conclusion, and fans react

"Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters," concluded with the faceless speedrunner successfully slaying the final boss before the five hunters could defeat him first.

Just because this particular season is coming to an end doesn't mean that the series as a whole is ending. Dream will likely return with another season of Minecraft Manhunt. One where he further raises the bar and throws in one or two more hunters into the fray.

That being said, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters" has been somewhat consistently uploaded since April 23, 2021. It's disappointing, but inevitable to see the season with five hunters come to a close.

Fans are raving about the faceless streamer's recent win. There have been countless pieces of incredible fan art of the finale shared on social media to celebrate its closure.

George moment during Minecraft Manhunt #minecraftmanhunt #georgenotfoundfanart https://t.co/LjxOv1svXb
Another wild Minecraft Manhunt!

[ #dreamfanart #georgenotfoundfanart #sapnapfanart #badboyhalofanart #antfrostfanart #awesamdudefanart ] https://t.co/Cl1iXW8QIM

Also Read

New manhunt be like
#minecraftmanhunt https://t.co/e8iti5tWPb

"Minecraft Manhunt" will once again bring Dream's community of fans together. While it's bittersweet to see the season with five hunters come to a close, viewers can rest easy knowing that their favorite faceless streamer will return with another season of Six Hunters, or more.

