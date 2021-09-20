Minecraft Streamer Dream calls out fan extremism towards his opinions on Minecraft Championships

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, Clay "Dream" uploaded a tweet calling out the phenomenon of fans twisting his words when it comes to his opinions on the Minecraft Championships.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants. The most recent event took place yesterday, September 18, 2021.

This championship in itself was an off tournament for the skilled faceless streamer. Dream and his team won the previous two events, but this time around came in seventh, competing alongside Team Cyan Coyotes.

However, he took to social media to address extremism amidst the community when it came to his opinions on how to potentially improve the Minecraft Championships.

Dream addresses fan negativity towards his opinions on MCC

On September 19, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST, Clay "Dream" took to social media to point awareness at the negative fan extremism towards his opinions on the Minecraft Championships.

The tweet satirically addresses his actual thoughts and opinions versus how both the extremists and haters alike interpret and twist his comments, stating:

"Me: I don’t like build mart and think it needs an update or revamp, most of my friends feel the same! hope to see changes because it hurts the vibe :)"

"Half of Twitter: WHY IS BUILD MART EVEN IN F**K MCC F**K EVERYTHING."

"Other Half Of Twitter: WHY IS DREAM SUCH A BABY F**K DREAM."

The tweet has received a mass amount of attention and support from content creators and fans alike. Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Nick "Sapnap", Dave "Krtzyy", Ryan "Quig" and George "Spifey" Anderson have all replied to the tweet in support of their friend and fellow content creator.

Quig @realQuig @dreamwastaken I hate people who have different opinions on a Minecraft mini game @dreamwastaken I hate people who have different opinions on a Minecraft mini game

Spifey @Spifeyy @dreamwastaken dont like build mart = evil human being 😂😂 @dreamwastaken dont like build mart = evil human being 😂😂

Although a handful of fans are the ones being criticized for their extremism towards a public figure's opinions, the vast majority have been understanding and supportive of Dream calling out this type of behavior.

