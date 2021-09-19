Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17?

Team Orange Ocelots (consisting of Grian, PeteZahHutt, FalseSymmetry, and SB737) were crowned the winners of Minecraft Championship 17 that concluded on Saturday, September 18th, 2021.

The Minecraft Championship ("MCC") is an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Audiences anticipated this month's championship since the teams were announced on Monday, September 6th, and Tuesday, September 7th, 2021.

Here is a list of all the teams that participated in Minecraft Championship 17:

Team Red Rabbits:

GeorgeNotFound

Sapnap

Tubbo

vGumiho

Team Orange Ocelots:

Falsesymmetry

Grian

PeteZahHutt

SB737

Team Yellow Yaks:

Smajor

Wilbur Soot

Ranboo

Shubble

Team Lime Llamas:

Quig

GeminiTay

fWhip

SolidarityGaming

Team Green Geckos:

5up

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Punz

Team Cyan Coyotes:

Karl Jacobs

Dream

TommyInnit

Ponk

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Antfrost

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Eret

Team Blue Bats:

Ph1LzA

King Burren

Sneegsnag

Wisp

Team Purple Pandas:

ReNDoG

Cubfan

InTheLittleWood

Hbomb94

Team Pink Parrots:

Vixella

fruitberries

KryticZeuZ

Illumina

Orange Ocelots's journey and the leaderboard in Minecraft Championship 17

Team Orange Ocelots ended up snatching the crown from Team Pink Parrots (consisting of Vixella, fruitberries, KryticZeuZ, and Illumina) in the last activity, Dodgebolt.

The orange team beat their pink counterparts in both the final minigame and in the final coin standings. With a final team score of 23,413, Team Orange Ocelots had a 3,181 coin lead on Team Pink Parrots, who had a final score of 20,232.

Here is the full team leaderboard for Minecraft Championship 17:

1st: Team Orange Ocelots (23413)

Grian

PeteZahHutt

FalseSymmetry

SB737

2nd: Team Pink Parrots (20232)

Illumina

KryticZeuz

Vixella

Fruitberries

3rd: Team Yellow Yaks (19448)

Ranboo

Shubble

Smajor

Wilbur Soot

4th: Team Lime Llamas (19008)

GeminiTay

fWhip

Quig

SolidarityGaming

5th: Team Red Rabbits (17471)

Sapnap

GeorgeNotFound

Tubbo

vGumiho

6th: Team Purple Pandas (16369)

HBomb94

InTheLittleWood

Renthedog

cubfan135

7th: Team Cyan Coyotes (16155)

Dream

Karl Jacobs

TommyInnit

Ponk

8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (14294)

Eret

KaraCorvus

Antfrost

CaptainSparklez

9th: Team Green Geckos (12076)

5up

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Punz

10th: Team Blue Bats (9947)

King_Burren

Sneegsnag

Ph1LzA

Wisp

Which competitor won the most coins?

Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clement topped the individual leaderboard with nearly two hundred coins more than the runner-up, Josh "Fruitberries."

The victory marks his sixth time topping the leaderboards individually in the Minecraft Championships.

Here is the final individual leaderboard for Minecraft Championship 17:

1st: PeteZahHutt (3492)

2nd: Fruitberries (3306)

3rd: Quig (3044)

4th: Sapnap (2912)

5th: Illumina (2909)

6th: Grian (2815)

7th: SB737 (2735)

8th: Dream (2688)

9th: Ranboo (2627)

10th: Smajor (2527)

11th: HBomb94 (2491)

12th: Wilbur Soot (2445)

13th: GeorgeNotFound (2423)

14th: Antfrost (2372)

15th: SolidarityGaming (2351)

16th: FalseSymmetry (2343)

17th: InTheLittleWood (2289)

18th: TommyInnit (2188)

19th: Tubbo (2090)

20th: Shubble (2089)

21st: fWhip (2041)

22nd: Captain Sparklez (2016)

23rd: Punz (2005)

24th: GeminiTay (1911)

25th: KryticZeuZ (1823)

26th: Karl Jacobs (1803)

27th: cubfan135 (1803)

28th: Renthedog (1686)

29th: Vixella (1637)

30th: Ponk (1564)

31st: 5up (1549)

32nd: KaraCorvus (1544)

33rd: Eret (1486)

34th: Sneegsnag (1438)

35th: vGumiho (1367)

36th: Wisp (1350)

37th: Jack Manifold (1320)

38th: Ph1LzA (1209)

39th: King_Burren (1160)

40th: Nihachu (1078)

Who won each minigame during Minecraft Championship 17?

Ten minigames were put in the Decision Dome. The teams needed to use their power-ups and best judgment to influence which minigame is chosen in each round of the Minecraft Championship.

After all the excitement about MCC Rising, did anyone else forget that MCC 17 is this weekend?!

The ticket to victory is collecting the most amount of coins. Coin multipliers will start to increase on minigames played later in the tournament, so teams will often vouch for minigames they're not exceptionally skilled at earlier on in the competition.

The final minigame standings, in chronological order, go as such:

Game No. 1: Hole In The Wall

Winner: Team Yellow Yaks

Game No. 2: Sky Battle

Winner: Team Red Rabbits

Game No. 3: TGTTOSAWAF

Winner: Team Yellow Yaks

Game No. 4: Grid Runners

Winner: Team Cyan Coyotes

Game No. 5: Sands Of Time

Winner: Team Purple Pandas

Game No. 6: Ace Race

Winner: Team Orange Ocelots

Game No. 7: Big Sales At Build Mart

Winner: Team Orange Ocelots

Game No. 8: Survival Games

Winner: Team Pink Parrots

