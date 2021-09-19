×
Create
Notifications

Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17?

Minecraft Championship 17 has concluded with an astounding victory from Team Orange Ocelots (Image via Noxcrew)
Minecraft Championship 17 has concluded with an astounding victory from Team Orange Ocelots (Image via Noxcrew)
Hannah (Tyler) Dahlberg
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 19, 2021 09:21 AM IST
News

Team Orange Ocelots (consisting of Grian, PeteZahHutt, FalseSymmetry, and SB737) were crowned the winners of Minecraft Championship 17 that concluded on Saturday, September 18th, 2021.

The Minecraft Championship ("MCC") is an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Audiences anticipated this month's championship since the teams were announced on Monday, September 6th, and Tuesday, September 7th, 2021.

Here is a list of all the teams that participated in Minecraft Championship 17:

Team Red Rabbits:

  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Sapnap
  • Tubbo
  • vGumiho

Team Orange Ocelots:

  • Falsesymmetry
  • Grian
  • PeteZahHutt
  • SB737

Team Yellow Yaks:

  • Smajor
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Ranboo
  • Shubble

Team Lime Llamas:

  • Quig
  • GeminiTay
  • fWhip
  • SolidarityGaming

Team Green Geckos:

  • 5up
  • Jack Manifold
  • Nihachu
  • Punz

Team Cyan Coyotes:

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Dream
  • TommyInnit
  • Ponk

Team Aqua Axolotls:

  • Antfrost
  • CaptainSparklez
  • KaraCorvus
  • Eret

Team Blue Bats:

  • Ph1LzA
  • King Burren
  • Sneegsnag
  • Wisp

Team Purple Pandas:

  • ReNDoG
  • Cubfan
  • InTheLittleWood
  • Hbomb94

Team Pink Parrots:

  • Vixella
  • fruitberries
  • KryticZeuZ
  • Illumina

Orange Ocelots's journey and the leaderboard in Minecraft Championship 17

Team Orange Ocelots ended up snatching the crown from Team Pink Parrots (consisting of Vixella, fruitberries, KryticZeuZ, and Illumina) in the last activity, Dodgebolt.

👑 Our MCC 17 winners are the Orange Ocelots! 👑

@falsesymmetry @GrianMC @PeteZahHutt @SB_737

Is that the best finale we've ever had?! https://t.co/cMzFagcSoW

The orange team beat their pink counterparts in both the final minigame and in the final coin standings. With a final team score of 23,413, Team Orange Ocelots had a 3,181 coin lead on Team Pink Parrots, who had a final score of 20,232.

Here is the full team leaderboard for Minecraft Championship 17:

1st: Team Orange Ocelots (23413)

  • Grian
  • PeteZahHutt
  • FalseSymmetry
  • SB737

2nd: Team Pink Parrots (20232)

  • Illumina
  • KryticZeuz
  • Vixella
  • Fruitberries

3rd: Team Yellow Yaks (19448)

  • Ranboo
  • Shubble
  • Smajor
  • Wilbur Soot

4th: Team Lime Llamas (19008)

  • GeminiTay
  • fWhip
  • Quig
  • SolidarityGaming

5th: Team Red Rabbits (17471)

  • Sapnap
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Tubbo
  • vGumiho

6th: Team Purple Pandas (16369)

  • HBomb94
  • InTheLittleWood
  • Renthedog
  • cubfan135

7th: Team Cyan Coyotes (16155)

  • Dream
  • Karl Jacobs
  • TommyInnit
  • Ponk

8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (14294)

  • Eret
  • KaraCorvus
  • Antfrost
  • CaptainSparklez

9th: Team Green Geckos (12076)

  • 5up
  • Jack Manifold
  • Nihachu
  • Punz

10th: Team Blue Bats (9947)

  • King_Burren
  • Sneegsnag
  • Ph1LzA
  • Wisp

Which competitor won the most coins?

Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clement topped the individual leaderboard with nearly two hundred coins more than the runner-up, Josh "Fruitberries."

The victory marks his sixth time topping the leaderboards individually in the Minecraft Championships.

Here is the final individual leaderboard for Minecraft Championship 17:

1st: PeteZahHutt (3492)

2nd: Fruitberries (3306)

3rd: Quig (3044)

4th: Sapnap (2912)

5th: Illumina (2909)

6th: Grian (2815)

7th: SB737 (2735)

8th: Dream (2688)

9th: Ranboo (2627)

10th: Smajor (2527)

11th: HBomb94 (2491)

12th: Wilbur Soot (2445)

13th: GeorgeNotFound (2423)

14th: Antfrost (2372)

15th: SolidarityGaming (2351)

16th: FalseSymmetry (2343)

17th: InTheLittleWood (2289)

18th: TommyInnit (2188)

19th: Tubbo (2090)

20th: Shubble (2089)

21st: fWhip (2041)

22nd: Captain Sparklez (2016)

23rd: Punz (2005)

24th: GeminiTay (1911)

25th: KryticZeuZ (1823)

26th: Karl Jacobs (1803)

27th: cubfan135 (1803)

28th: Renthedog (1686)

29th: Vixella (1637)

30th: Ponk (1564)

31st: 5up (1549)

32nd: KaraCorvus (1544)

33rd: Eret (1486)

34th: Sneegsnag (1438)

35th: vGumiho (1367)

36th: Wisp (1350)

37th: Jack Manifold (1320)

38th: Ph1LzA (1209)

39th: King_Burren (1160)

40th: Nihachu (1078)

Who won each minigame during Minecraft Championship 17?

Ten minigames were put in the Decision Dome. The teams needed to use their power-ups and best judgment to influence which minigame is chosen in each round of the Minecraft Championship.

After all the excitement about MCC Rising, did anyone else forget that MCC 17 is this weekend?! 👑 https://t.co/sgbtiMHWk7

The ticket to victory is collecting the most amount of coins. Coin multipliers will start to increase on minigames played later in the tournament, so teams will often vouch for minigames they're not exceptionally skilled at earlier on in the competition.

The final minigame standings, in chronological order, go as such:

Game No. 1: Hole In The Wall

Winner: Team Yellow Yaks

Game No. 2: Sky Battle

Winner: Team Red Rabbits

Game No. 3: TGTTOSAWAF

Winner: Team Yellow Yaks

Game No. 4: Grid Runners

Winner: Team Cyan Coyotes

Game No. 5: Sands Of Time

Winner: Team Purple Pandas

Game No. 6: Ace Race

Winner: Team Orange Ocelots

Game No. 7: Big Sales At Build Mart

Winner: Team Orange Ocelots

Also Read

Game No. 8: Survival Games

Winner: Team Pink Parrots

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी