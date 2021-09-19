Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17?

Team Orange Ocelots (consisting of Grian, PeteZahHutt, FalseSymmetry, and SB737) were crowned the winners of Minecraft Championship 17 that concluded on Saturday, September 18th, 2021.
The Minecraft Championship ("MCC") is an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.
Audiences anticipated this month's championship since the teams were announced on Monday, September 6th, and Tuesday, September 7th, 2021.
Here is a list of all the teams that participated in Minecraft Championship 17:
Team Red Rabbits:
- GeorgeNotFound
- Sapnap
- Tubbo
- vGumiho
Team Orange Ocelots:
- Falsesymmetry
- Grian
- PeteZahHutt
- SB737
Team Yellow Yaks:
- Smajor
- Wilbur Soot
- Ranboo
- Shubble
Team Lime Llamas:
- Quig
- GeminiTay
- fWhip
- SolidarityGaming
Team Green Geckos:
- 5up
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
- Punz
Team Cyan Coyotes:
- Karl Jacobs
- Dream
- TommyInnit
- Ponk
Team Aqua Axolotls:
- Antfrost
- CaptainSparklez
- KaraCorvus
- Eret
Team Blue Bats:
- Ph1LzA
- King Burren
- Sneegsnag
- Wisp
Team Purple Pandas:
- ReNDoG
- Cubfan
- InTheLittleWood
- Hbomb94
Team Pink Parrots:
- Vixella
- fruitberries
- KryticZeuZ
- Illumina
Orange Ocelots's journey and the leaderboard in Minecraft Championship 17
Team Orange Ocelots ended up snatching the crown from Team Pink Parrots (consisting of Vixella, fruitberries, KryticZeuZ, and Illumina) in the last activity, Dodgebolt.
The orange team beat their pink counterparts in both the final minigame and in the final coin standings. With a final team score of 23,413, Team Orange Ocelots had a 3,181 coin lead on Team Pink Parrots, who had a final score of 20,232.
Here is the full team leaderboard for Minecraft Championship 17:
1st: Team Orange Ocelots (23413)
- Grian
- PeteZahHutt
- FalseSymmetry
- SB737
2nd: Team Pink Parrots (20232)
- Illumina
- KryticZeuz
- Vixella
- Fruitberries
3rd: Team Yellow Yaks (19448)
- Ranboo
- Shubble
- Smajor
- Wilbur Soot
4th: Team Lime Llamas (19008)
- GeminiTay
- fWhip
- Quig
- SolidarityGaming
5th: Team Red Rabbits (17471)
- Sapnap
- GeorgeNotFound
- Tubbo
- vGumiho
6th: Team Purple Pandas (16369)
- HBomb94
- InTheLittleWood
- Renthedog
- cubfan135
7th: Team Cyan Coyotes (16155)
- Dream
- Karl Jacobs
- TommyInnit
- Ponk
8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (14294)
- Eret
- KaraCorvus
- Antfrost
- CaptainSparklez
9th: Team Green Geckos (12076)
- 5up
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
- Punz
10th: Team Blue Bats (9947)
- King_Burren
- Sneegsnag
- Ph1LzA
- Wisp
Which competitor won the most coins?
Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clement topped the individual leaderboard with nearly two hundred coins more than the runner-up, Josh "Fruitberries."
The victory marks his sixth time topping the leaderboards individually in the Minecraft Championships.
Here is the final individual leaderboard for Minecraft Championship 17:
1st: PeteZahHutt (3492)
2nd: Fruitberries (3306)
3rd: Quig (3044)
4th: Sapnap (2912)
5th: Illumina (2909)
6th: Grian (2815)
7th: SB737 (2735)
8th: Dream (2688)
9th: Ranboo (2627)
10th: Smajor (2527)
11th: HBomb94 (2491)
12th: Wilbur Soot (2445)
13th: GeorgeNotFound (2423)
14th: Antfrost (2372)
15th: SolidarityGaming (2351)
16th: FalseSymmetry (2343)
17th: InTheLittleWood (2289)
18th: TommyInnit (2188)
19th: Tubbo (2090)
20th: Shubble (2089)
21st: fWhip (2041)
22nd: Captain Sparklez (2016)
23rd: Punz (2005)
24th: GeminiTay (1911)
25th: KryticZeuZ (1823)
26th: Karl Jacobs (1803)
27th: cubfan135 (1803)
28th: Renthedog (1686)
29th: Vixella (1637)
30th: Ponk (1564)
31st: 5up (1549)
32nd: KaraCorvus (1544)
33rd: Eret (1486)
34th: Sneegsnag (1438)
35th: vGumiho (1367)
36th: Wisp (1350)
37th: Jack Manifold (1320)
38th: Ph1LzA (1209)
39th: King_Burren (1160)
40th: Nihachu (1078)
Who won each minigame during Minecraft Championship 17?
Ten minigames were put in the Decision Dome. The teams needed to use their power-ups and best judgment to influence which minigame is chosen in each round of the Minecraft Championship.
The ticket to victory is collecting the most amount of coins. Coin multipliers will start to increase on minigames played later in the tournament, so teams will often vouch for minigames they're not exceptionally skilled at earlier on in the competition.
The final minigame standings, in chronological order, go as such:
Game No. 1: Hole In The Wall
Winner: Team Yellow Yaks
Game No. 2: Sky Battle
Winner: Team Red Rabbits
Game No. 3: TGTTOSAWAF
Winner: Team Yellow Yaks
Game No. 4: Grid Runners
Winner: Team Cyan Coyotes
Game No. 5: Sands Of Time
Winner: Team Purple Pandas
Game No. 6: Ace Race
Winner: Team Orange Ocelots
Game No. 7: Big Sales At Build Mart
Winner: Team Orange Ocelots
Game No. 8: Survival Games
Winner: Team Pink Parrots