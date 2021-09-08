Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17: Full list of competing teams revealed

Minecraft Championship 17 kicks off in a little over a week, on 18 September 2021 at 8:00 pm BST. After the first half of the teams were revealed the previous day, the following half have been announced today, September 7.
The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are an invite-only event held and created by Noxcrew, and it features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.
An official social media post has finally revealed the full list of teams set to compete in the championship commencing on 18 September 2021. Now that the stage is set with a complete list of contenders, audiences are eagerly anticipating the start of the tournament.
The announcement of the remaining teams coincides with the reveal of the new mascot for the cyan team that would replace the former creeper mascot. Previously, Team Green Guardians was revealed to be changed to Team Green Geckos.
Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 17?
On 6 September 2021 an announcement was made containing the first half of the teams set to participate in Minecraft Championship 17. As usual, the final five teams were revealed the following day, on September 7.
All ten teams have been confirmed and, so far, have not had any alterations or changes made. If viewers would like updated information on any future team changes, it's recommended that they follow the official Minecraft Championship Twitter account.
Here is a full, and updated, list of all the teams participating in Minecraft Championship 17:
Team Red Rabbits:
- GeorgeNotFound
- Sapnap
- Tubbo
- vGumiho
Team Orange Ocelots:
- Falsesymmetry
- Grian
- PeteZahHutt
- SB737
Team Yellow Yaks:
- Smajor
- Wilbur Soot
- Ranboo
- Shubble
Team Lime Llamas:
- Quig
- GeminiTay
- fWhip
- SolidarityGaming
Team Green Geckos:
- 5up
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
- Punz
Team Cyan Coyotes:
- Karl Jacobs
- Dream
- TommyInnit
- Ponk
Team Aqua Axolotls:
- Antfrost
- CaptainSparklez
- KaraCorvus
- Eret
Team Blue Bats:
- Ph1LzA
- King Burren
- Sneegsnag
- Wisp
Team Purple Pandas:
- ReNDoG
- Cubfan
- InTheLittleWood
- Hbomb94
Team Pink Parrots:
- Vixella
- fruitberries
- KryticZeuZ
- Illumina
Team Cyan Creepers and Team Green Guardians have been officially replaced with Team Cyan Coyotes and Team Green Geckos. This change is likely due to possible merchandising issues, since both the creeper and guardian mascots are copyrighted by Mojang.
Minecraft Championship 17 will be streamed live on 18 September 2021. The tournament will start at 8:00 pm BST. For other time zones, this would be: 3:00 pm EST, 2:00 pm CST, and 12:00 pm PST.