Top 5 Dream's Minecraft videos with GeorgeNotFound

Minecraft YouTuber and occasional streamer Dream is very well known for his speedrunning and for his Minecraft Manhunt series on YouTube. Within his videos, he often plays Minecraft with various friends, usually GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, BadBoyHalo, and a few others.

However, Dream has done quite a few videos with only GeorgeNotFound, and all of them appear to have been a hit with Dream's fans. Listed down below are Dream's top 5 Minecraft videos that feature GeorgeNotFound.

5) Minecraft Death Swap 2...

This video is a sequel to Dream's original Minecraft Death Swap. The basis of the challenge is that Dream and GeorgeNotFound attempt to set up elaborate traps, and when the timer goes down, they switch positions, and ultimately try to kill one another. This video is amazing for seeing some authentic traps, and is also good if you need a pick me up!

This video has 1.5 million likes and 29.6 million views!

4) I Get Shocked When I Lose Hearts in Minecraft...

In this video, Dream and GeorgeNotFound coded it so that every time GeorgeNotFound gets hit in Minecraft, he will get shocked. This video is very entertaining yet somewhat stressful at the same time. Dream dedicates himself to protecting GeorgeNotFound as best he can in order to limit the shock amount. Will GeorgeNotFound be able to make it very far in Minecraft without getting shocked?

This video has 1.6 million likes and 29.8 milion views!

3) Minecraft, But It's a Zombie Apocalypse

In this video, Dream and GeorgeNotFound attempt to beat Minecraft while a zombie apocalypse follows them around and tries to kill them. However, there is a slight twist to this challenge - some zombies have different abilities: some can blow up, some can pick the players up and throw them, some have tridents, and much more. Will Dream and George be able to beat Minecraft while attempting to evade the apocalypse?

This video has 1.1 million likes and 29.9 million views!

2) Minecraft Death Swap...

In this video, Dream and GeorgeNotFound switch places every 5 minutes, with a goal of trying to make the other person die without physically attacking them. They manage to attempt this by making traps, some really large towers that they jump off of, some attempted drownings, and much more. This video is a thrill and is sure to be entertaining to those that watch.

This video has 1.3 million likes and 38.8 million views!

1) Minecraft Block Shuffle...

In this video, Dream and GeorgeNotFound play Minecraft Block Shuffle, a game where they have to stand on a randomly assigned block within 5 minutes of it being assigned. They have to stand on things like snow, clay, cobblestone, and some very hard to find blocks. Who will come out victorious in this challenging gamemode?

This video has 1 million likes and 41.9 million views!

