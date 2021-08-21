5 of Dream's best Minecraft MLG clutches

Clay "Dream" is a Minecraft YouTuber and streamer known for the ingenious clutches he performs while recording his series, "Minecraft Manhunt". He's also well known for founding the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

Minecraft Manhunt has been a staple of Dream's channel since the first episode aired on December 26, 2019. He's proven time and time again that no number of hunters pursuing him can break his ability to clutch his way out of a tight spot.

These "clutches" that have been executed throughout the series have become something Dream is renowned for. In this article, we'll count down five of the best clutches performed by Dream.

Top 5 Minecraft MLG clutches by Dream

5) Dream's frost walker boots

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters", Dream acquired a pair of golden boots enchanted with frost walker. This specific enchantment allows the user to turn the water below them to ice for a fleeting moment if the enchantment is put on a pair of boots.

Dream built a tall tower above the 4 Hunters, climbing to meet his height and, hopefully, get the final hit on him. He jumps down and manages to land safely in the water. The hunters follow and are greeted with an unpleasant surprise, as the once harmless water had turned into ice, and it killed them on impact.

Dream managed to slaughter all four hunters, two with his frost walker boots clutch, and the remaining two with his axe, to get appropriately named the "Dream Slayer".

4) Dream's sand trap

Many of Dream's most impressive clutches are ones he does on the fly with no planning at all. However, his sand trap was an incredibly clever and well-thought-out trap that ensnared three of the four Hunters pursuing him.

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters FINALE REMATCH", Dream has a moment alone, without the Hunters immediately pursuing him. He uses this time to set up a deep pitfall trap using sand and signs. He placed down a crafting bench and furnace near the sides of the trap to make it appear like he was unassuming, just crafting and minding his business.

When the hunters spotted him, they ran over to the area that he had set up, only to collapse into his trap. Dream broke the nearest sign to him as soon as they were in position, which caused a chain reaction, allowing the sand to fall into the pit.

The sand wasn't the only thing falling to its demise, as the trap also killed George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch, and Nick "Sapnap".

3) Dream's ladder clutch

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters FINALE", Dream's start to the challenge began with him getting punched into a ravine, narrowly landing in water.

Later, he towered up, and the four Hunters followed him confidently. Nick "Sapnap" manages to match his height and catch up to the speedrunner, knocking him off his tower just as he's crafted some ladders.

Dream makes the impossible clutch of placing the ladder on the side of the block he lands on, as he's landing on it. He manages to catch himself on the ladder, inches from the ground, escaping the hunters as they slowly navigate down the towers they built to catch up with him.

2) Lava boat clutch

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE", Dream was nearly cornered in the Nether. Instead of looming above an abyss of lava, he was simply next to the pool that, in one hit, could've knocked him out and ended his run.

Dream entered the Nether with a plethora of boats in his inventory. Viewers at the time wondered why he would waste inventory space, considering that boats crumbled in lava anyways.

That was until Dream managed to place down the boats in such a way that he was able to continuously hop off of each one before they disappeared and escape the hunters.

Dream leaves this miraculous clutch with the sentiment:

"I saw that on Reddit!"

1) Dream's boat craft clutch

In the episode, "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters", Dream performed the most infamous of all his clutches.

Dream had built himself a platform high up in the air to escape the hunters down below. Sapnap began to build up and follow him, confident that he could knock the speedrunner off to his death. Sapnap did successfully manage to knock him off, but, as usual, the speedrunner finds a way to survive.

While mid-air, falling to his death, Dream managed to craft a boat and place it below him just in time to successfully keep him from taking fatal fall damage.

Note: The article solely reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi