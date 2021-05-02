5 best Minecraft Manhunt clutches performed by Dream

Minecraft star Dream is famous for pulling unbelievable clutches in his Manhunt videos. He was the first to pioneer the idea of Manhunt, which kicked off a wave on YouTube. Many content creators have now created their own versions of Manhunt by adding special rules, mods, and plugins.

Even among many creators, Dream doesn't fail to stand out. His knowledge and experience allow him to pull unique clutches. This article shares some of Dream's best clutches from his Manhunt videos.

Top 5 Minecraft Manhunt Clutches by Dream

#5 - TNTs through the End Portal

Image via YouTube/Dream

In Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE, Dream used his wits to beat enemies waiting in the end realm. In this finale, Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, and BadBoyHalo went to the end before Dream and were ready to ambush him.

To tackle this situation, Dream sent 12 activated TNTs through the portal, killing all three of his enemies. When a TNT is activated, it can go through the portal. Doing this requires extreme precision and perfect timing, as the TNT could have exploded in his face.

#4 - Crossing lava by jumping on boats

Image via YouTube/Dream

Fans got to see another awesome gameplay by Dream in Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE. After getting corned by his opponents, Dream had nowhere to go except the lava lake. He had already anticipated this scenario and was prepared for it.

Dream bamboozled his friends by escaping on lava using boats. When a player places a boat on lava, it gets instantly burned. Dream acted on the split second and performed a beautiful boat clutch.

#3 - Fire Resistance Potion Clutch

Image via YouTube/Dream

Escaping through lava sure sounds crazy, but not for Dream. In Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters REMATCH, Dream was ready to escape from his hunters no matter what. He brewed some fire resistance potion and allowed himself to be forced into a corner.

Then, he jumped into lava and drank a fire resistance potion mid-air. Following him, BadBoyHalo jumped as well, but he ended up dying while Dream escaped.

#2 - Scaffolding Glitch

Image via YouTube/Dream

Dream is famous for exploiting game glitches. In his Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters GRAND FINALE video, Dream surprised his friends by making an impossible escape.

There was a glitch with scaffolding, due to which Dream was able to escape. To his friends, it looked as if Dream was levitating in the sky.

#1 - Boat Crafting Clutch

Image via YouTube/Dream

This unbelievable clutch has been called out by many as a fake. Dream had to debunk these accusations himself. In his fight against five hunters, Dream made an insane MLG boat clutch. He crafted the boat mid-air and used it to survive the fall damage.

Doing this requires fast speed and mouse movement as there are only a few seconds before the menu closes. It's no wonder why he is considered one of the best Minecraft players.